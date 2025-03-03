Dubai, UAE – PRCA Mena – the regional arm of the world’s largest public relations and communications association – is pleased to include Media Mantra Consulting Mena to its growing membership base.

Founded in 2012 in India, Media Mantra is an integrated communications agency with a strong legacy in brand transformation and reputation management. With the launch of Media Mantra Consulting Mena, the agency marks its global expansion with its first international office in Dubai, bringing its expertise from India to the region.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, said:

“We are pleased to welcome Media Mantra Consulting Mena to the PRCA Mena family. Its addition reflects the continued growth and diversity of the PR and communications industry in the region.”

Udit Pathak, Founder of Media Mantra, added:

"PRCA Mena is the leading voice for PR and communication in the region, setting high industry standards and fostering collaboration. Being part of this network is an important step for us as we expand into Mena."

According to the Holmes Report, Media Mantra has been recognized among the fast-growing firms, ranking as the third-fastest growing PR agency in AMEA and among the top 10 fastest-growing PR firms worldwide.

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

