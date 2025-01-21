Dubai, UAE – PRCA Mena has officially opened registrations for the Young Lions PR Competition 2025, a unique platform for public relations professionals aged 30 and under to showcase their creativity and strategic thinking. This regional competition selects the top team to represent Mena at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, one of the world’s most prestigious industry events.

In 2023, Judy Bakieh and Sarah Al Salem from Gambit Communications, a PRCA Mena member, made history by winning both the regional and global competition, demonstrating that exceptional talent from this region can excel on a global platform.

Designed to simulate the intensity and innovation required on a world stage, the competition challenges participants to craft a campaign for a local charity in just 24 hours. The process mirrors the structure of the Cannes competition, offering young professionals a valuable opportunity to refine their skills and gain international recognition.

Conrad Egbert, Head of PRCA Mena, said:

“The Young Lions PR Competition is an exceptional opportunity for the region’s talent to shine globally. It’s not about winning; it’s about demonstrating the region’s creative strength and strategic acumen to the rest of the world. I encourage all eligible teams to seize this opportunity and showcase what they’re capable of.”

Key Details:

Registration Opens: Tuesday, 21 January 2025, 12:00 pm GST

Registration Closes: Thursday, 6 March 2025, 5:00 pm GST

Cost to Enter:

PRCA Mena Member Teams: AED 2000

Non-Member Teams: AED 3000

Competition Timeline:

Charity Revealed: Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Creative Brief Issued: Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 10:00 am GST

Entries Due: Thursday, 13 March 2025, 10:00 am GST

Finalists Announced: Monday, 24 March 2025

Finalist Presentations: Tuesday, 15 April 2025 (via Zoom)

Winners Announced: Wednesday, 16 April 2025

The winners will travel to Cannes in June 2025, with PRCA Mena covering the cost of competitor passes for the festival. For more information, including full entry requirements, visit PRCA MENA’s website or email Communications@prca.mena.global

About PRCA Mena

PRCA Mena is the regional arm of the largest public relations and communications association (PRCA) in the world. It was established in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. Representing more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide, the PR authority is a global advocate for excellence in public relations. The PRCA’s teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with industry professionals around the world to co-ordinate operations across six continents.

For more information visit: https://prca.mena.global/

Press Contact:

PRCA Mena

Falah Faisal Jafrani

Email: falah.jafrani@prca.mena.global