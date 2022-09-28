Dubai: The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) has announced the relaunch of its PRCA MENA NextGen and NextGen Arabia group for English and Arabic speaking PR professionals.

The PRCA MENA NextGen Group is the regional group providing events, information, support, and advice to young PR and communications professionals. It’s dedicated to supporting and equipping practitioners with the tools they need to progress in their career. It also offers a forum for discussion, sharing peer-to-peer advice and experiences, and provides inspirational figures to learn from and connect with.

NextGen Arabia is a network designed especially for Arabic-speaking professionals to connect, engage, collaborate, and guide the PR community across the MENA region. The committee will support and guide fresh graduates to advanced levels within the Arabic-speaking PR community to resolve difficult situations by sharing best practices, via one-to-one, safe, and confidential sessions.

Ahmed Malik, PRCA MENA NextGen Group Chair and Senior Account Manager at Cicero and Bernay Communication Consultancy said:

“I am honoured and grateful to be taking up the chairmanship of PRCA NextGen Arabia. I want to thank Raghad Elassi for her outstanding results-driven leadership and look forward to working closely with our group’s vice chair Hanine Al Massri and our members to further facilitate exceptional learning and development plans for Arabic-speaking PR professionals through methodologies rooted in science and academia.”

Bianca Riley, NextGen Arabia Group Chair and Group Director at Atteline said:

"It has been an honour to work with such an excellent committee of impressive talent from across the region, with such a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences. The passion for PR and hunger for more knowledge within this group alone is such a testament to the mindset of the next generation of PR leaders. We are excited to grow our committee both in its members and its plans for the future of the PRCA network."

