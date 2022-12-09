PRAN Foods and Healthy & Affordable Foods has almost become synonyms in many parts of the world. Currently, Pran is available in 145 countries and thriving every day in those markets, including Asian, African and European regions.

PRAN Foods, recently participated in Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, where they were invited by the KEZAD group. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition is the region’s fastest growing food, beverage and hospitality event. It aims to further strengthen its positioning as a platform to meet quality buyers in a business- friendly environment.

“We are excited on this partnership with KEZAD and we have aggressive plans of growth in UAE. Our expansion plans with them will also create lot of employment opportunities in near future.”

About Pran Foods

Pran is now the leading business group directly employing 140,000 people. It produces 2,800 types of products, including food products, light engineering, electric and electronic home appliances, furniture, bicycles, elevators, textiles, toiletries and packaging.

Emerging World Group is the oversees business development partner of PRAN Foods based in UAE. Just in a few years, the company has seen exponential growth and aims to take PRAN Products to every corner.

