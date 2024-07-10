Dubai, UAE: Experts in the realm of luxury PR, Ellyse Management, a leading PR and communications agency led by Elvira Jain, proudly announces its latest client acquisition: Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London. Adding to its already bumper portfolio of well-known clients, this collaboration marks a significant milestone for Ellyse Management, reinforcing its position as the premier PR agency in the beauty and healthcare industry.

Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London is a premier plastic surgery clinic that brings the best of British healthcare to Dubai. Located on the picturesque Marina Walk in Dubai Marina, the clinic offers a sanctuary where comfort and satisfaction are paramount. The clinic’s team of leading experts in Dermatology, Aesthetic Gynaecology, and Plastic, Aesthetic, and Reconstructive Surgery is dedicated to helping patients look and feel their absolute best.

Headed by Dr. Dragana Spica, a Specialist Reconstructive and Plastic Surgeon with 19 years of progressive experience, the client is on a mission to help people look and feel their best. Dr. Spica’s extensive training and experience in aesthetic and reconstructive surgeries make her an invaluable asset to the clinic and its patients.

Ellyse Management, founded by the illustrious Elvira Jain, has quickly established itself as an authority in the luxury PR market. With a deep understanding of the beauty industry, Ellyse Management has helped a diverse range of clients achieve significant recognition and success. Elvira’s rich experience in the fashion industry, working with global brands such as Gucci, Dior, and Armani, has provided her with unparalleled insights and connections that are invaluable in the PR world. Her transition from the red carpet to the corporate arena has set the stage for Ellyse Management to excel as a PR powerhouse, especially in representing prestigious clinics like Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London to our portfolio of distinguished clients,” said Elvira Jain, Founder of Ellyse Management. “Our expertise in the beauty industry, combined with our deep understanding of the luxury market, positions us as the best PR agency to represent clinics and aesthetic centres like this one. We are excited to bring our innovative strategies and tailored solutions to help Aesthetics by King’s College Hospital London achieve even greater heights.”

Ellyse Management’s impressive achievements include collaborations with high-profile clients and participation in major events like the Cannes and Venice Film Festivals. The agency’s comprehensive 360-degree marketing approach, which transcends traditional PR boundaries, ensures that every client receives bespoke and impactful representation. Ellyse Management’s success is built upon Elvira’s unique vision and her dedication to crafting sophisticated narratives that resonate with discerning audiences.

For more information about Ellyse Management, visit www.ellysemanagement.com or check out @ellyse_management on Instagram.