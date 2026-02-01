DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it has partnered with Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) to carry out a tree-planting initiative, supporting its broader vision of building a greener and more sustainable city. The initiative reinforces PPG’s commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainability education and community engagement, which includes an investment of $5 million in environmental sustainability education by 2030.

More than 80 PPG employees and their family members volunteered to plant 500 native and climate-resilient trees – primarily Ghaf and Neem – in an area of JAFZA where PPG’s Aerospace Application Support Center is located. The area is surrounded by busy roads and industrial infrastructure, making the initiative particularly impactful in improving air quality, increasing shaded green spaces and enhancing local biodiversity.

“At PPG, our commitment to environmental sustainability is rooted in action,” said Olga Kolevatova, PPG general manager, Middle East, Egypt and Caspian region. “By partnering with JAFZA and engaging our employees and their families in this tree-planting initiative, we contribute directly to the communities where we operate and support Dubai’s sustainability ambitions. Together, we are helping to create healthier, greener spaces for future generations.”

The tree-planting activity, the first by a private company in the zone, was delivered in close coordination with JAFZA, which will oversee post-planting irrigation and ongoing maintenance to ensure the long-term success of the trees. The event was inaugurated by Hamad Al Sayegh, vice president, Customer Care, JAFZA.

“This initiative reflects the power of private-sector collaboration, with PPG’s leadership in launching the first tree-planting program by a private company in the Free Zone setting a strong example and contributing meaningfully to our efforts to create greener, more sustainable industrial zones across Dubai,” said Al Sayegh.

“Planting trees in a highly industrial and high-traffic area highlights our dedication to making a meaningful environmental impact and reinforces our responsibility to the communities that host our operations,” said Jean-Francois Lemaire, PPG director, Middle East, Sub-Indian continent, Central Asia and Türkiye, Aerospace Coatings.

PPG’s global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested more than $18.4 million in 2024, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 30 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow tomorrow’s STEM innovators and a skilled workforce in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty products that our customers have trusted for more than 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 50 countries and reported net sales of $15.9 billion in 2025. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260130506738/en/

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

PPG Media Contact:

Andrew Wood

Corporate Communications, EMEA

awood@ppg.com

ppg.com/colorfulcommunities