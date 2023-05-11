Powertech Mobility, one of the leading Electric Vehicle (EV) charger distributors and system integrators in the UAE will be participating for the second time in the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS) - the MENA region’s first and largest Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference that will be held from 29th – 31st May 2023 in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The firm will be amongst over 200 exhibitors attending and will be displaying their one-stop-shop solutions featuring cutting-edge technology from their partnership with ABB - the Switzerland-based global technology including hardware and software.

Powertech Mobility will also be showcasing case studies of completed projects consisting of turnkey jobs where current and aspiring Charge Point Operators (CPOs) in the region can avail of and explore the firm’s full range of electric EV infrastructure services under one roof. Attendees can also interact with representatives from Powertech Mobility, TotalEnergies (a CPO) and Blacklane - the chauffeur hailing, to discuss how all three parties have collaborated to enhance the shift towards electric mobility in the UAE by installing electric vehicle chargers for Blacklane’s first all-electric fleet in Dubai.

Powertech Mobility will be exhibiting at stand #407 in halls 3 and 4. Their Director of EV Charging solutions – Arthi Srinivasan will also be speaking in a panel discussion on ‘Accelerating the EV Charging Infrastructure Deployment in MENA’ on 30th May from 11:30 am – 12:25 pm.

Exhibit information

What: Powertech Mobility Exhibit at EVIS 2023

When: 29th – 31st May 2023, 10am – 6pm

Where: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Halls 3 & 4, Stand #407

Available Representatives: Arthi Srinivasan – Director of EV Charging Solutions and Vinay Premachandran, Sales Director

About Powertech Mobility

Founded in 2017, Powertech Mobility is one of the leading providers of upstream Electric Vehicle Infrastructure solutions in the UAE including hardware and software. As a one-stop-shop systems integrator, it combines extensive experience in the UAE market, expert knowledge in electrical systems and a supply of state-of-the-art electric charger products from prominent global suppliers for pioneering advancement in EV charging solutions in the nation while championing sustainable electric mobility.

It is also an authorized channel partner of the Switzerland-based global energy and technology company ABB, to supply ultra-fast electric chargers incorporating the latest reliable technology for EV charging.

Powertech Mobility is part of Powertech Switchgear Industries, one of the leading service providers in the UAE for low-voltage switchgear maintenance, repair and modification and for the supply and installation of Electric Vehicle infrastructure.