Leading Cybersecurity SaaS company, PowerDMARC, recently marked their participation at the 33rd edition of the Comex Global Technology Show in Oman and won the Best ICT Startup Award elected by a prestigious judging panel. PowerDMARC has shown exponential growth year after year, contributing to enhancing the email security posture of 2000+ organizations and 700+ channel partners.

The judging panel consisted of notable senior technology experts from both government and non-government sectors. The award was presented by His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Shidhani, the Undersecretary for Communications and Information Technology of the Sultanate of Oman.

CEO of PowerDMARC, Maitham Al Lawati, expressed his gratitude for receiving this recognition, stating “ We are extremely appreciative of this honor. PowerDMARC has played a pivotal role in shaping awareness around DMARC technology and email authentication which is now being globally adopted by major industry players. The entire PowerDMARC team is wholeheartedly dedicated to safeguarding digital communications by making our robust services accessible to organizations and governments in Oman and worldwide.”

PowerDMARC is a leading provider of email authentication hosted services and domain security analysis tools. With offices in Oman, UAE, Armenia, and the US, they have emerged as a prominent name in email cybersecurity, working with Fortune 100 companies and Government agencies. For more information, visit https://powerdmarc.com.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 2000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span more than 70 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 700+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.

