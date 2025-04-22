PowerDMARC, a global leader in email authentication and DMARC management solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation in the 9th edition of Tunisia Digital Summit (TDS) 2025, taking place on April 29–30 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Tunis.

You can find PowerDMARC at Booth 48, where their team will be showcasing how they are revolutionizing the way organizations secure their email channels against phishing, spoofing, and impersonation attacks.

TDS 2025 serves as a premier gathering for digital leaders, innovators, and cybersecurity experts from across the MENA region and beyond. PowerDMARC joins this dynamic ecosystem to highlight the pivotal role of DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT in enhancing email deliverability and strengthening domain security and overall digital trust.

“Our goal is to empower organizations across Tunisia and the broader region with advanced, user-friendly email authentication solutions,” said Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager at PowerDMARC. “Events like TDS allow us to engage with forward-thinking leaders and shape the future of cybersecurity together.”

Attendees are invited to engage with PowerDMARC’s team of experts to discover how automated, hosted email authentication tools can simplify compliance, boost brand protection, and protect against modern email threats.

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. It helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyberattacks. PowerDMARC supports over 10,000 organizations, from Fortune 100 companies to governments that span more than 100 countries.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 1000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant.