PowerDMARC, a leading domain protection and email authentication management platform, announced that it will be exhibiting at Money 20/20 Middle East, scheduled to take place from September 15 - 17, 2025, in RECC, Malham, Saudi Arabia. Recognized as the region’s premier fintech event, the summit gathers banks, investors, startups, regulators, and technology leaders to discuss digital transformation in financial services.

As a leading DMARC management platform, PowerDMARC enables financial institutions to strengthen email authentication and protect against evolving cyber threats and domain impersonation. With phishing and spoofing continuing to target the financial sector, the company’s solutions help organizations safeguard customer trust, prevent domain abuse, improve deliverability, and remain compliant with regulatory standards.

At the event, PowerDMARC will highlight how its platform empowers institutions in KSA and beyond to:

Prevent phishing, email spoofing, and impersonation attacks

Protect brand reputation and customer relationships

Stay aligned with compliance and regulatory requirements

Improve email deliverability

“As financial services in KSA embrace digital transformation, trust and security remain non-negotiable. At Money 20/20 Middle East, we look forward to showcasing how PowerDMARC helps banks and fintechs strengthen email authentication to protect customers and stay ahead of evolving impersonation threats.”, said Zainab Al Lawati, Business Development Manager (MEA) at PowerDMARC

Visit PowerDMARC at booth H3.D58 to learn how leading banks and fintech innovators are leveraging email authentication to secure customer communications. To learn more, book a demo with the PowerDMARC team today!

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC helps organizations enhance their credibility, prevent email fraud, safeguard their domains against phishing, spoofing, and impersonation, and improve email deliverability. PowerDMARC offers an effortless single-click approach to email and domain authentication with advanced protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, and BIMI. PowerDMARC serves more than 10,000 organizations, including top banks and fintechs across the globe.

