Dubai, UAE – UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a global leader in agentic automation, today announced that Power Mind Inc (PowerMind), the technology and digital arm within Power International Holding (PIH), focused on enterprise AI, data analytics, automation, and digital platforms, a Qatar-based diversified business conglomerate, has turned to the UiPath Platform™ for Agentic Automation to deliver unprecedented levels of productivity, efficiency and cost savings across their six subsidiaries and its core business units. To achieve this, PowerMind launched NeuraBots.ai, a native solution based on UiPath technology that brings together software robots and AI Agents, pushing the boundaries of enterprise innovation with Agentic AI.

PIH’s activities span very diverse sectors, including energy, constructions, services, telecom, media, technology, agriculture, healthcare, and real estate. Each group operates with its focused specialization, while maintaining a synergistic model where cooperation between leaders in all disciplines is highly encouraged. This complex operating model led to a high reliance on manual-intensive workflows across companies, which in turn created delays, inefficiencies and rising costs. Specifically, the organization faced manual, error-prone workflows across supplier onboarding, finance and human resources. In turn, the escalating costs and slow turnaround were impacting hundreds of business units, stretching legacy systems with limited scalability beyond their capacity.

Innovating with UiPath Agentic AI

In response to this mounting challenge, PowerMind developed and implemented NeuraBots.ai, an automation solution built using the UiPath Platform that allows employees to operate software robots and AI agents, while integrating seamlessly with multiple other enterprise systems. By using this solution, PowerMind has automated more than 170 processes across multiple departments, delivering secure operations, enabling a faster turnaround and driving significant cost savings.

By using UiPath to automate multiple processes across group entities and departments, PowerMind has achieved a substantial improvement in productivity and efficiency, with marked enhancements in accuracy across critical business functions such as bids, payroll, and invoicing. The initiative has also delivered significant cost optimization and measurable gains in overall operational performance.

“We had been using UiPath very successfully to tackle complex, high-value processes throughout the PIH Group when we identified the opportunity to elevate our automation program using the capabilities of Agentic AI,” said Jasim Abdul Rahman, Group CIO of Power International Holding and CEO of Power Mind Inc. “We were particularly excited about the orchestration capabilities of the UiPath Platform, which enable software robots, AI agents, and employees to work side by side. As a result, we launched NeuraBots.ai, PowerMind’s Agent-as-a-Service solution, built on the Agentic AI capabilities of UiPath.”

“Power International Holding’s journey with UiPath is a testament to what visionary leadership and technology can achieve together. Through NeuraBots.ai, they’ve unlocked unprecedented gains in productivity and efficiency—proving that when people and AI work side by side, there is no limit to innovation. At UiPath, we’re proud to support customers who are setting new standards for what’s possible with Agentic AI,” said Ashraf El Zarka, Regional Vice President Middle East and Africa at UiPath.

In recognition of its innovative use of Agentic AI, PowerMind has been shortlisted for Qatar Digital Business Award 2025 (QDBA 2025) in the “Best AI Solution – Corporate” category.

