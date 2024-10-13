Dubai, UAE – Potech, a global Cybersecurity and Information & Technology solutions provider, is launching its new AI Risk Assessment service at GITEX 2024. This service is addressed to a wide range of industries and markets; it’s designed to support organizations in navigating AI-related security, compliance, and governance challenges.

Unleash the power of AI, responsibly.

With the rise of AI, businesses are facing new risks around cybersecurity and data protection. Potech’s AI Risk Assessment service provides a thorough evaluation of these risks, helping businesses use AI safely and securely.

Solving Key AI Challenges

The AI Risk Assessment service tackles major concerns for businesses using AI, of which:

AI Dependency: Identifying vulnerabilities in AI systems that may expose businesses to cyber risks.

Data Control: Ensuring full control and protection of AI-processed data to prevent security breaches.

Strategic Command: Helping businesses take full charge of their AI strategies, balancing innovation with risk management.

Comprehensive AI Security Services

Potech’s new AI Risk Assessment offers a thorough approach to AI security and governance, including:

Risk Evaluation: In-depth assessment of AI systems to uncover potential risks.

Threat Analysis: Early identification of possible AI-related threats.

Penetration Testing: Simulated cyberattacks to test and strengthen AI-related security.

Vulnerability Analysis: Ongoing analysis to identify and fix any weaknesses.

Reports & Recommendations: Detailed advice and actions to strengthen AI systems.

AI Governance: Creating policies for safe, ethical, and compliant AI usage.

Strategic AI Planning: Providing expert guidance on managing AI projects while minimizing risks.

“Our new AI Risk Assessment service is a game-changer for businesses looking to use AI responsibly,” stated Tony Feghali, Group CEO of Potech. “We’re committed to helping organizations stay secure and in control of their AI-driven initiatives.”

During GITEX 2024, Potech will also showcase other advanced cybersecurity solutions, including:

DARKIVORE: A Digital Risk Protection (DRP) and Cyberthreat Intelligence (CTI) platform, featuring deep fakes takedown, an issue that has been recently prevalent on a global scale.

OCTIVORE: A scalable Security Incident Response platform (SIRP) that instantly responds to security threats, and works with any SIEM solution.

TACIVOAR: A SIEM++ technology with built-in Network Detection and Response (NDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR).

Ransomware Readiness Simulation: A service that allows institutions to measure their resilience against ransomware attacks.

About Potech

Founded in 2002, Potech group provides a wide range of Cybersecurity and Information & Technology services and products, operating from various locations around the globe including Cyprus, France, the UAE, KSA, Lebanon and Australia.

Serving more than 20 countries spanning the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Australia, Potech caters to a large spectrum of sectors, strategically including amongst others Governmental Entities, Telecommunications, Energy, Banks & Financial Corporations, Universities & Academic Establishments, Hospitals & Health Institutions.

For more information about Potech’s AI Risk Assessment service, meet us at GITEX 2024, Booth H24-20, from October 14-18, 2024.

Book a meeting: info@potech.global

﻿﻿www.potech.global﻿﻿

About GITEX Global:

GITEX Global is one of the world’s largest tech events, showcasing the latest innovations in IT, AI, and cybersecurity at the Dubai World Trade Centre.