Dubai: The Positive Technologies Expert Security Center joined the Computer Emergency Response Team of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation[1] (OIC-CERT), making Positive Technologies the first Russian company to do so. Joining the organization that unites incident response teams from 27 countries will help Positive Technologies to enhance international collaboration and share expertise for a more effective fight against cybercrime worldwide.

Elmar Nabigaev, Head of Threat Response at Positive Technologies, commented: "Joining the OIC-CERT, an affiliated organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, is a strategic move for us. The OIC covers a significant portion of the globe, opening vast opportunities for collaboration. Our goal is to strengthen cybersecurity worldwide, and as OIC-CERT members, we gain access to a global community of experts. We look forward to sharing our extensive experience in incident investigation and jointly combating transnational cybercrime."

Nabigaev also noted that Positive Technologies will participate in the OIC-CERT's 11th General Meeting in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, at the end of October. The meeting will take place in Muscat (Sultanate of Oman) at the end of October as part of Regional Cybersecurity Week 2024, a conference held under the slogan "Cybersecurity as an enabler for digital economy." Positive Technologies experts will share their vision for enhancing national CERT capabilities.

The OIC-CERT welcomed Positive Technologies with the following statement: "We hope that your participation in the OIC-CERT will further strengthen the cooperation among CERTs/CSIRTs[2], as well as related organizations, both inside the OIC member countries and out." Positive Technologies officially joined the OIC-CERT on October 14, following the board's decision.

Founded in 2009, the OIC-CERT is one of the world's three largest cybersecurity alliances. The group includes over 60 members from Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South Asia. The team's mission is to serve as a platform for developing cybersecurity capabilities to mitigate cyberthreats by leveraging global collaboration.

[1] The Organization of Islamic Cooperation unites 57 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America. Russia has held the status of observer in the organization since 2005.

[2] CERT stands for Computer Emergency Response Team. CSIRT stands for Computer Security Incident Response Team.