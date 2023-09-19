The Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation participates in the ‘Ru’ya – Careers UAE’ 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Center in Zabeel Hall 3 within the Dubai Government platform, with offering 30 job opportunities in various specializations and sectors in the Corporation. This comes within the PCFC pledge of supporting national efforts to attract young national talents to join its teamwork.

H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, confirmed that the Corporation’s participation in the ‘Ru’ya – Careers UAE’ fair, by providing 30 job opportunities for the Emirati nationals, comes from the Corporation’s keenness to attract national competencies to contribute to supporting the wheel of economic development in Dubai and achieving PCFC vision and its global leadership are in line with the UAE vision and directions of empowering young Emirati competencies and talents.

Bin Sulayem added: “The PCFC seeks, through a set of effective policies and initiatives, to create an attractive work environment for national cadres, in a way that supports the sustainable development process in the country and is in line with the visions of the wise leadership in providing the appropriate job for every citizen and qualifying them to perform their roles and support the development process, as they are the real wealth for the UAE and our most valuable asset, regardless of their specializations and work locations”.

Bin Sulayem pointed out that the PCFC’s participation in the ‘Ru’ya – Careers UAE’ comes within the framework of strengthening its Emiratization efforts, especially since the exhibition attracts a wide segment of the country’s young men and women, including recently fresh graduates from universities, colleges and institutes, in addition to national leadership and administrative competencies in various fields, explaining that providing exclusive opportunities for young citizens that allow them to achieve their aspirations, enable them to achieve their goals, and unleash their potential to lead the wheel of development in the country.

The Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation explained that the Corporation is keen to participate in this exhibition on an annual basis to enhance its Emiratization strategy, especially with the opportunity to attract a wide segment of newly graduated university, college and institute students in addition to national leadership and administrative competencies in various fields.

His Excellency said that the ‘Ru’ya – Careers UAE’ Fair is an opportunity for all young Emirati talents to enhance their skills and develop their careers, to move towards achieving a better future, through a platform that brings together employers and young Emirati talents to help citizens find suitable job opportunities, calling on all national leadership and administrative talents and fresh graduates from universities, colleges and institutes to attend and seize the job opportunities provided by the PCFC participating in the exhibition under the Dubai Government platform.

-Ends-