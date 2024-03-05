Dubai, UAE - Al Nabooda Automobiles LLC, the official distributor for Porsche in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, proudly announces the delivery of the Porsche Taycan to the Dubai Police. This vehicle was presented to Dubai Police, contributing to the high-performance and sustainable capabilities of their fleet.

The Porsche Taycan, Porsche’s first fully electric sports car, packs in cutting-edge technology with a commitment to sustainability. The high-performance car not only enhances the force’s operational capabilities and modernisation strategy, it is also in alignment with their environmental stewardship and the UAE’s own vision for a greener future.

HE Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: "We are pleased to collaborate with Al Nabooda Automobiles, the official distributor of Porsche vehicles in Dubai and Northern Emirates. As one of the national companies, Al Nabooda is committed to supporting initiatives that have a positive impact in enhancing the image and status of Dubai, reinforcing its position among the best cities for living, working, tourism, and investment. We are confident that these cars will contribute to supporting police operations that achieve strategic objectives in maintaining traffic safety on roads, and the security and safety of the community."

He also emphasized the keenness of the Dubai Police General Headquarters to equip its tourist security patrol fleet with the latest models of premium vehicles which enhance the security presence of tourist police and serve as a link between the police, tourists, visitors, and the general public.

Al Nabooda Automobiles, with its longstanding partnership with Dubai Police, has provided the force with vehicles that set benchmarks in performance, reliability and innovation. This collaboration is also part of the broader initiative to foster partnerships between government entities and the private sector, aimed at enhancing public services.

K. Rajaram, CEO of Al Nabooda Automobiles, said, “With its remarkable acceleration, top speed, and advanced charging capabilities, the Porsche Taycan is the perfect addition to the Dubai Police fleet. The supercar will only add to their operational excellence and meet the standards of high-performance policing. It not only enhances the public services but also sets a new benchmark for eco-friendly law enforcement vehicles.”

The all-electric, rear-wheel drive Porsche Taycan offers an immersive driving experience with two battery options. The standard Performance Battery lets the Taycan unleash up to 300 kW (408 PS) in overboost mode with Launch Control, which can be elevated to 350 kW (476 PS) with the optional Performance Battery Plus. The nominal power output stands at 240 kW (326 PS) or 280 kW (380 PS), respectively.

Charging capabilities are equally impressive, with the Performance Battery supporting a maximum charging capacity of up to 225 kW, while the Performance Battery Plus can accommodate up to 270 kW. This advanced charging technology enables a rapid charge from five to 80% State of Charge (SoC) in just 22 minutes. Also, a mere five minutes of charging can deliver enough power to cover an additional 100 kilometres.

The innovative Taycan design follows the brand’s iconic design DNA. It features a purist silhouette, characterised by its sporty ‘flyline’ sloping towards the rear, sculpted side sections, and a sleek cabin.

Safety is paramount in the Taycan, making it an ideal addition to the Dubai Police fleet. The vehicle is equipped with extensive passive and active safety systems, including Porsche’s Integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control system, which synchronises all chassis systems in real time for unparalleled stability and safety.

The adaptive air suspension with Smartlift function and the sophisticated mix of materials used in the body construction offer maximum strength while maintaining a low centre of gravity, enhancing the vehicle’s overall safety profile. These features, combined with the Taycan’s innovative electric drive and dynamic performance, make it not only a symbol of progress and sustainability but also a reliable and safe choice for law enforcement duties.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Porsche importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Porsche models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Porsche parts, as well as a standalone multi-brand bodyshop.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah, Al Nabooda Automobiles ensures that the Porsche experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

