The New Cayenne models will be delivered to customers starting from September 2023

Dubai, UAE: Al Nabooda Automobiles, the official importer for Porsche in Dubai and Northern Emirates, has launched the all-new Porsche Cayenne 2024, featuring the most comprehensive upgrade in the Cayenne’s history, with a brand-new Porsche Driver Experience and comprehensive changes to the powertrain, chassis, design, and equipment.

The new Porsche Driver Experience offers a refreshing approach at the core of the all-new Porsche Cayenne. It is anchored in an interactive interface and control concept, bolstered by innovative chassis technology and high-tech features. These enhancements aim to elevate both on-road and off-road performance while ensuring luxurious comfort for everyday use. Together, these new features represent Porsche’s quest to set new automotive benchmarks in performance, style, sustainability, and innovation.

As a part of the glittering launch ceremony, Porsche connoisseurs and media were treated to an informative and interactive journey through the history of the Cayenne, before seeing its latest rendition in the form of the all new Cayenne, Cayenne S, and Cayenne Turbo GT. Commenting on the occasion, Mark Sinclair, the General Manager at Porsche Centre Dubai & Northern Emirates, said: “We are thrilled to present the all-new Porsche Cayenne to our valued customers here in Dubai and the Northern Emirates through such a magnificent event. Boasting one of the most expanded product enhancements in the history of Porsche, this dazzling/alluring new model marks a stunning transformation from Cayenne’s pioneering SUV concept to becoming a futuristic icon on the road. With a brand-new intuitive Porsche Driver Experience, innovative chassis and greatly enhanced performance, the all-new Porsche Cayenne redefines the meaning of a refined ride and is certain to delight customers new and old across the market.”

The redesigned Cayenne cockpit includes a harmonious digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster with a curved design, while for the first time, a 10.9-inch display on the passenger side makes it possible for family and friends to enjoy dedicated access to infotainment and streaming videos.

The High-tech Innovation complements the all-new Cayenne’s extensive changes in exterior design. A new front-end merge with the strongly arched wings, a new bonnet and Matrix LED headlights to underscore the car’s athletic presence, while an expanded palette with three new colors and an extensive range of 20-, 21-, and 22-inch wheels make it possible to customize the new Cayenne to each customer’s taste. The optional HD-Matrix LED headlights generate a precise light image with more than 32,000 individually controllable pixels.

On road, the powerful Cayenne boasts a revised version of the 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine with a maximum power output of 349 kW (474 PS) and torque of 600 Nm that can accelerate both the SUV and the SUV Coupé to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 273 km/h. In addition, the steel-spring suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), new shock absorbers with two-valve technology, and the all-new adaptive air suspension with two-chamber, two-valve technology makes driving the all-new Cayenne more satisfying and exhilarating.

