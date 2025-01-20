Dubai, UAE – Policybazaar.ae, the UAE’s leading online insurance marketplace, has announced the launch of its pioneering initiative, PB Advantage, aimed at transforming the way health insurance is sold, purchased, and claimed in the UAE. With its distinctive benefits and exclusive programs, PB Advantage provides customers with a seamless and enriched experience throughout every stage of their insurance journey.

PB Advantage introduces a series of groundbreaking features designed to make the health insurance experience more efficient and rewarding. The program provides customers with 30-minute claims assistance by a dedicated insurer wise claims desk. The unique Auto Recharge feature automatically restores the sum insured after the first claim, providing extra coverage equal to the original amount. For example, if an initial coverage is AED 1 million that is used for a surgery, the Auto Recharge will add another AED 1 million for any future claims related to a different illness or condition. PB Advantage also enhances the coverage through No Claim Bonus, by adding 10% sum assured each year for every in-patient claim-free year, up to a maximum of 5 years.

Speaking about the initiative, Neeraj Gupta, CEO of Policybazaar.ae said, “PB Advantage is a significant step towards revolutionizing the health insurance landscape in the UAE. We are shifting the focus from traditional pricing models & discounts to delivering real, tangible benefits that directly impact our customers' insurance experience. Features such as quicker claims processing, Auto Recharge, and the No Claim Bonus reflect our commitment to offering innovative solutions that prioritize customer satisfaction and redefine industry standards. We would like to extend our gratitude to our partners, who have been forthcoming to make this feature offering a reality.”

He also added, “While PB Advantage provides benefit to all Health Insurance buyers from Policybazaar.ae, but it also provides NRI’s with quite a few tailored benefits which are designed to meet the needs while visiting India”

Toshita Chauhan, Business Head – Health Insurance at Policybazaar.ae added, “Policybazaar.ae has seen a significant jump in demand for Health Insurance on its platforms wherein the YoY growth is over 75%. PB Advantage was created in response to the challenges we often hear from our customers. We wanted to address these pain points head-on with a program that simplifies and enhances the health insurance journey. An important pain point is also getting quicker turnarounds in terms of premium rates for those with pre-existing conditions. With PB Advantage we want to assure such customers that within 60 min of them raising a query they will have an accurate quote from the leading insurers in UAE. PB Advantage is available across our leading insurance partners for all the major Third Party Administrators (TPA’s).”

PB Advantage shifts the paradigm from traditional health insurance sales by emphasizing features and benefits that genuinely enhance the customer experience. PB Advantage provides additional value by offering policy portability to India, ensuring coverage not only in the UAE but also in India. The program includes complimentary annual health check-ups in India and cashless inpatient claims, enabling NRIs to enjoy a seamless healthcare experience across 400 towns in India.

About Policybazaar.ae

Policybazaar.ae started in 2018 is PB Fintech’s (NSE:POLICYBZR) first overseas venture and is an online financial products marketplace aimed to educate people on the importance of insurance as a protection tool and becoming a platform for consumers’ personal financial needs in the UAE market. Policybazaar.ae currently partners with more than 35+ insurance and banking partners with 400+ products on offer ranging from new-age life insurance,health insurance, motor insurance, credit cards, bank accounts, personal loans, car loans, home loans, and more.