Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility (AFEM) yesterday launched the Polestar 4 SUV coupé at the SEE Institute, a hub for sustainability education and research in The Sustainable City, Dubai.

The launch of Polestar 4, the fastest and lowest-carbon Polestar to date, is an important milestone for Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, as Polestar expands from a one- to three-car lineup. With Polestar 2 and Polestar 4 on the UAE’s roads, and Polestar 3 coming soon, the Swedish electric car brand continues to grow its offering in the Emirates, providing customers with options for green mobility that are stylish, exciting and eco-friendly.

Commenting on the occasion, Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility, said: “After the remarkable success of Polestar 2 in the UAE, we recognized the need to continue expanding the line-up and fulfilling the demands of the fast-rising number of eco-conscious car owners in the UAE. Polestar 4 brings the best of an SUV and a Coupe experience in one, delivering the most powerful and speediest performance in the Polestar line-up, alongside its signature futuristic design and advanced technology. More importantly, Polestar 4 carries the lowest carbon footprint, from production to market; completely embodying the brand’s vision to build truly sustainable mobility solutions for the modern-era customers.

“In a market where SUVs are a favourite, Polestar 4 stands out not only for its edgy driving experience but also for its green credentials, completely aligned with the core mission of Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility: to make sustainable mobility more accessible and an everyday reality for everyone.”

Design

The Polestar 4 combines the aerodynamics of a coupé and the spaciousness of an SUV, while demonstrating minimalist, yet innovative Scandinavian design. This includes eliminating the rear window which enables a new kind of immersive rear occupant experience, and the separation of the dual blade front lights with unique Polestar light signature.

Aerodynamic efficiency is enhanced by the low nose, retractable door handles, flush glazing with frameless windows, rear aero blades and air flow optimisation around the rear light bar.

Polestar 4 is the fastest production car the brand has developed to date. The 0-100 km/h sprint can be completed in just 3.8 seconds and maximum power output is 400 kW (544 hp) in the Long range Dual motor version. The Long range Single motor version features a 200 kW (272 hp) motor at the rear, with a range up to 620 km (WLTP).

Sustainability

Polestar 4 is also the most sustainable Polestar to date, carrying the lowest carbon footprint of the range at launch, being produced using hydropower and solar photovoltaic electricity, and materials such as recycled aluminium, recycled PET and mono-materials.

As a result, the Polestar 4 Long range Single motor version has a cradle-to-gate carbon footprint of just 19.9 tCO2e (tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent), while the Long range Dual motor has one of 21.4 tCO2e. Since the first Polestar 2 deliveries in 2020, the company has continually refined its production process to drive down emissions. Compared to the original Polestar 2, which had a 26.2 tCO2e footprint, the Polestar 4 Long Range Single Motor’s footprint is reduced by 24%.

Polestar 4 is available in the UAE from Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility. Reservations and additional details are available at www.polestar.com/en-ae/.

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services.

With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets.

In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

About Polestar

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is the Swedish electric performance car brand determined to improve society by using design and technology to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, its cars are available online in 27 markets globally across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Polestar plans to have a line-up of five performance EVs by 2026. Polestar 2, the electric performance fastback, launched in 2019. Polestar 3, the SUV for the electric age, launched in late 2022. Polestar 4, the SUV coupé transformed, is launching in phases through 2023 and into 2024. Polestar 5, an electric four-door GT and Polestar 6, an electric roadster, are coming soon.

The Polestar 0 project supports the company’s ambitious goal of creating a truly climate-neutral production car by 2030. The research initiative also aims to create a sense of urgency to act on the climate crisis, by challenging employees, suppliers and the wider automotive industry, to drive towards zero.

