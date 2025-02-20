Abu Dhabi, UAE – Polen Capital, a global investment management firm specializing in growth equity and credit, is excited to announce it has received its Financial Services Permission (FSP) to operate in ADGM and has opened an office in Abu Dhabi, solidifying its commitment to the Middle East region as a key pillar of its global growth strategy.

This move underscores Polen Capital’s focus on credit, a rapidly growing area of its business, as it responds to increasing interest from Middle Eastern investors in its credit strategies. Establishing a foothold in one of the world’s most dynamic financial hubs strengthens Polen’s ability to serve the region’s sophisticated investor base, tap into its deep pools of capital, and meet the growing demand for active, high-conviction investment strategies. Abu Dhabi’s increasingly prominent role in global finance, backed by a bold long-term vision and a regulatory environment that fosters innovation, aligns seamlessly with Polen’s ambitions for growth and expansion.

Stan Moss, CEO of Polen Capital, commented: “Polen Capital has grown from a single investment vehicle managing $3 billion in assets to a multi-strategy firm overseeing $60 billion today. The Middle East, and Abu Dhabi in particular, represents a tremendous opportunity for us. We were especially pleased with how seamless the ADGM process was, and with our new presence there, we’re committed to expanding our footprint and accelerating our next phase of growth while continuing to serve regional investors with outstanding service and deep expertise.”

In line with this expansion, Polen Capital had appointed Omar Sultani as Managing Director, Head of Middle East and Central Asia. Sultani will spearhead the firm’s regional strategy, strengthening partnerships and driving growth across the region.

“Abu Dhabi has become a key global financial center, offering an ideal environment for asset managers to expand and innovate," said Omar Sultani. "Polen Capital’s track record of disciplined, high-conviction investing resonates strongly with investors in this region, and I’m excited to build on that foundation.”

Commenting on the development, Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief Market Development Officer at ADGM, said: “We are pleased to welcome Polen Capital to ADGM as they continue their global expansion. Abu Dhabi has become a key destination for leading asset managers, offering a dynamic investment environment and a regulatory framework designed for growth. Polen’s presence here reinforces the strength of our ecosystem, and we look forward to seeing them thrive as they bring their expertise to the region.”

About Polen Capital:

Offering equity and credit investment solutions, Polen Capital is a global investment firm managing approximately $60 billion in assets (as of December 31, 2024) for institutions, financial advisors, and individuals seeking high-quality, active, concentrated strategies built for the long term. Polen has four autonomous investment teams, Large Company Growth, Small Company Growth, Emerging Markets Growth, and Credit, with offices in Boca Raton, Fla., Boston, London, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong. Since 1989, Polen has built a distinctive culture and is committed to being a firm of opportunity, attracting and developing exceptional professionals aligned with its mission of preserving and growing clients’ assets to protect their present and enable their future. The firm has been recognized by Pensions & Investments as one of the industry’s “Best Places to Work” for each of the past nine consecutive years.