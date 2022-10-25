The leading Argentinian financial service provider, PMSA Capitales, has signed an MoU with FACEKI for an exclusive partnership to harness its technologies and services.

PMSA Capitales, with an established presence in Argentina, Peru, USA, have recently started operations in Dubai. As a leading cryptocurrency broker and money transmitter, they are fully licensed in these countries by their central regulators.

This exclusive partnership will help to expand FACEKI’s service offerings to the Latin American region and help to strengthen FACEKI as a leading Biometric Verification and Authentication technology provider.

-Ends-

About FACEKI

FACEKI is a platform for verifying user identity. It was developed with the aim of simplifying the user's journey and fighting fraud backed by the latest facial recognition technology.

FACEKI has developed a range of innovative and AI-based services to reduce time and cost to ensure the identity of the customer to 95% with support for local languages.

FACEKI aims to make logging into accounts smooth, simple and safer than ever before.

Website: https://www.faceki.com