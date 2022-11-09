“Middle East’s Leading Airport Lounge 2022” for Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai

“Middle East’s Leading Airport Hotel 2022” and “Oman’s Leading Airport Hotel 2022” for Aerotel Muscat

Dubai, UAE - Plaza Premium Group (PPG), the world’s leading airport hospitality service provider was named by World Travel Awards 2022 “Middle East’s Leading Airport Lounge 2022”, “Middle East’s Leading Airport Hotel 2022” and “Oman’s Leading Airport Hotel 2022” for its properties in the GCC, Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai and Aerotel Muscat.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence.

Plaza Premium Group (PPG) is delighted to win “Middle East’s Leading Airport Lounge” for two years in a row for Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai. Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai is the only airport lounge to offer four 10-square-meter Family Suites catering to the needs of big families or small groups with the inclusion of services by a team of multi-lingual butlers who speak Arabic, Russian, Hindi, Tagalog and Turkish. The award-winning lounge also features a dedicated Playroom, “First-class” enclosed private napping space, cigar lounge and prayer rooms perfect for every kind of traveller.

Continuing the winning streak in the Middle East, Aerotel Muscat was named “Oman’s Leading Airport Hotel” for the third time. The in-terminal hotel also took home the title “Middle East’s Leading Airport Hotel” for the first time at the awards. Located in the Departures terminal at Muscat International Airport, the Aerotel Muscat features an indoor-swimming pool, fitness corner and comfortable guestrooms for travellers to relax and recharge before their onward journey.

Plaza Premium Group’s Senior Vice President – EMEA, Mr. Okan Kufeci, said, “We are thrilled to receive the prestigious World Travel Awards in three categories for our properties in the Middle East. At PPG, we seek to create an accessible relaxation space with seamless connectivity and comprehensive services to all types of travellers, while at the same time striving to enhance passenger experiences and maintaining a sleek and enriching travel process.”

“Our team holds fast to a pursuit of airport hospitality excellence, and I would like to dedicate our win to all of our colleagues who have worked very hard to go beyond our guests’ expectations,” he added. “We would also like to thank our guests for all their support and confidence in Plaza Premium Group, as winning these awards will help drive our mission to make travel better and position our products and services even further.”

About Plaza Premium Group

With a mission to Make Travel Better, Plaza Premium Group is the pioneer and industry leader in innovating global airport hospitality services and facilities in over 250 locations of more than 70 international airports across the world. Established in 1998 and headquartered in Hong Kong, the group comprises four core business segments – airport lounges Plaza Premium First and Plaza Premium Lounge; airport terminal hotels Aerotel; airport meet & greet services ALLWAYS and a range of Airport Dining concepts. The Group has also developed Smart Traveller, a mobile-app based global airport membership programme that is designed for air travellers, offering uniquely-curated perks, benefits and rewards experience through points earning and redemption. In addition to its own brands, Plaza Premium Group provides airport hospitality solutions to leading airlines, alliances and corporates around the world, including but not limited to Cathay Pacific Airways, Singapore Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Air France, Star Alliance, SkyTeam, American Express, Capital One and many more.

The Group has won more than 60 accolades in the last five years, including “World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge” for six consecutive years from 2016 to 2022 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, the global benchmark of aviation excellence, and “Best Airport Lounge Operator” for 2018 & 2019 by TTG Asia magazine. In 2020, the Group has successfully been awarded ISO 9001:2015 for Hong Kong Headquarters, proving the quality management in providing airport lounge services. In addition, the group’s Founder and CEO Mr. Song Hoi-see was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year and Master Entrepreneur of The Year 2018 Malaysia. Plaza Premium Group currently employs over 5,000 staff and serves more than 20 million global passengers annually. By continuously innovating and striving to surpass travellers’ expectations of airport experiences, the group is growing exponentially across major international airports globally.

About Plaza Premium Lounge

Plaza Premium Lounge is the world’s first and largest award-winning independent airport lounge network. It offers all travellers, regardless of airlines or class of travel, a lounge experience in a class of its own. The brand’s footprint spans over 70 major international airports and includes Greater China (Hong Kong, Macao, mainland, Taiwan), Southeast Asia (Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore), Australia, Americas (Brazil, Canada), Europe (Finland, Italy, U.K.), India and the Middle East (Oman, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates).

The brand has been awarded the “World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge” for four consecutive years from 2016 to 2019 at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, the global benchmark of aviation excellence. In 2020, Plaza Premium Lounge in Rome was voted “Europe’s Leading Airport Lounge” and Plaza Premium Lounge Dubai “Middle East’s Leading Airport Lounge by World Travel Awards 2021 & 2021 for two consecutive years. In 2020, the brand has successfully been awarded ISO 9001:2015 for its Hong Kong Headquarters, proving the quality management in providing airport lounge services.

About Aerotel

Aerotel is a one-of-a-kind airport hotel concept with locations in either the airside (Aerotel airport transit hotel) or landside (Aerotel airport hotel) to provide travellers with comfortable accommodation and convenient booking hours to suit their needs. Aerotel is created with the conscious merging of “Aero” and “Hotel”. The root of “Aero” gives reference to air in addition to reflecting its unique location at the terminal and referencing the light, breezy, seamless experience – and good value – that travellers enjoy. Designed by travellers for travellers, the guestrooms feature quality bedding, pillow options, powerful shower facilities and soothing lighting to facilitate good sleeps and power naps. Combined with attentive services, Aerotel is well-equipped for travellers to refresh, relax and rest at the airport. In 2020, Aerotel Muscat was voted “Oman’s Leading Airport Hotel” by World Travel Awards. Aerotel’s expanding network covers major international airports, including Beijing, Cebu, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, London, Muscat, Qingdao, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney and Singapore.

