Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) is helping its customers to get moving this summer with low car interest rates – starting from 3.75 per cent per annum for two years – alongside dealership deals and special savings to help them keep cool as the hottest months approach. The limited-time offer is bolstered with an additional value-added benefit of free insurance on used cars and fuel cards worth of RO50 per month for the first 50 customers.

In addition to attractive rates, the loans are among the most flexible available, with financing available for up to 10 years, for both new and pre-owned cars. On top of that, customers can benefit from special agreements with car dealerships across Oman for discounted rates on best-selling cars, while new customers will have credit card fees waived for the first year. And when customers take out an auto loan, they will also receive a 65 per cent discount on window tinting and 35 per cent off other services from Car Lab.

Simple, transparent and easy to understand, OAB’s car loan process is optimized for faster turnaround for customers. The offer is available until 31 May 2023, from OAB branches when customers transfer their salaries to the bank.

For more information on the car loan package, including full rates and conditions, please visit www.oman-arabbank.com.

