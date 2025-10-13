Platformance, the MENA region's first outcomes-based advertising platform, today announced the launch of RADIUS, an innovative retail media solution designed to unify and accelerate retail media growth across the Middle East. Middle East Communications Network (MCN), a leading advertising and marketing communications agency group in MENAT, joins as the platform's strategic launch partner.

With retail media emerging as the fastest-growing channel in digital advertising globally, RADIUS addresses long-standing challenges in the MENA market — fragmentation, siloed ecosystems, and limited measurement capabilities — by bringing together retailers, brands, and media networks on one unified platform for smarter, measurable campaigns.



The RADIUS Advantage

Closing the Retailer-Advertiser Gap

A unified hub that integrates onsite and offsite data, delivering real-time, single-source analytics and reporting for both retailers and advertisers.

Self-Serve, AI-Enabled Platform

One platform for planning, activation, and optimisation — powered by real-time insights that make campaigns smarter, faster, and more efficient.

Multi-Sector Network

Direct access to high-intent audiences across pharma, super apps, food & grocery, fashion & beauty, BNPL, and more.

Region-Born, Region-Ready

Built in-house in the UAE with deep web and app integrations, scalable across the region for precision targeting and measurement.

Innovation at the Core

Advanced targeting, robust analytics, and seamless ecosystem integrations keep retailers and advertisers ahead of the curve.

High-Intent Scale

Reach 16M+ verified monthly shoppers across premium retail environments in the UAE and KSA.

Strategic Partnership with MCN

As RADIUS's launch partner, MCN's media agencies – UM, Initiative, and Magna Global MENA – will gain priority access to retail inventory and data-driven insights, positioning MCN clients at the forefront of retail media innovation.

The partnership includes a co-development commitment, with Platformance collaborating closely with MCN and its advertisers across the MENAT region to shape and evolve RADIUS based on their needs. This ensures the platform remains responsive, relevant, and outcome-driven, while MCN media agencies benefit from accelerated platform integration, priority collaboration, and tailored campaign opportunities that unlock smarter strategies, stronger ROI, and enhanced value.

Retail media has become one of the most powerful drivers in digital advertising, and RADIUS is built to meet that moment. This platform doesn't just deliver scalable, outcome-driven solutions, it creates new opportunities for meaningful collaboration. Our partnership with MCN demonstrates how agencies, retailers, and brands can work together in smarter, more strategic ways to unlock real value," said Hamza Madi, General Manager Emerging Markets and Solutions, Platformance.

Commenting on behalf of MCN and its partnership with Platformance, Abdelnabi Alaeddine, Regional Director MENA – Digital & Partnerships, UM MENAT, said: "This partnership brings together MCN's strategic expertise and Platformance's innovative technology to create a platform truly built around our clients' needs. By connecting brands with high-intent audiences and delivering measurable outcomes, we're not just participating in the future of retail media, we're actively shaping it for our region."

As part of the rollout, Platformance will host a series of webinars, demos, and pilot programmes designed for MCN’s media agencies. This initiative will give MCN access to RADIUS capabilities and the opportunity to shape case studies and success stories ahead of wider industry adoption.

RADIUS is now available to brands, retailers, and media networks across the UAE and KSA.

About Platformance

Platformance is the first advertising platform in the region built on a pay per outcome model. It connects programmatic, affiliate, creator and retail media in one system with AI built in. Through the Platformance Business Manager, brands and agencies can plan, launch and measure campaigns with full transparency.

For more information, visit: https://www.platformance.io/

About MCN

MCN (Middle East Communications Network), part of IPG, is a leading advertising and marketing communications group in the MENAT region, partnering with clients to build enduring brands. MCN’s multi-discipline agencies span creative, media, digital, PR, data, brand experience, and specialist marketing, and include globally renowned agency brands: FP7McCann, MullenLowe, UM, Magna, Initiative, KINESSO, MRM, McCann Health, Momentum, Craft, Weber Shandwick, Commonwealth//McCann, Jack Morton, Octagon, and Current Global.



With approximately 2,000 employees across 11 markets, MCN is committed to cultivating an inclusive environment where talent can thrive, earning recognition as a Great Place to Work for three consecutive years (2023–2025), being named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2024, and winning Agency Network of the Year 2024 by Campaign Middle East.



For more information, visit: https://www.mcnholding.com/

PRESS CONTACT

Dumindrini Ratnayake

Senior Manager – Marketing & Communications, MENAT

Middle East Communications Network (MCN)

dumindrini.ratnayake@mcnmena.com