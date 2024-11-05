Dubai, UAE – PlanRadar, a leading digital platform for documentation, communication, and reporting in construction, facility management, and real estate projects, is set to participate in Big 5 Global 2024, one of the world’s largest construction expos. Visitors to PlanRadar’s booth at the event, which will run from November 26th to 29th at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will get a comprehensive look at PlanRadar’s innovative approach that simplify and streamline project management.

Attendees will get the benefit of live demonstrations, personalized consultations, and interactive showcases of PlanRadar’s features. The platform’s capabilities encompass effortless task management that enables teams to assign, track, and complete tasks efficiently, alongside centralized document storage that reduces paperwork with easy access to all essential files. Its scheduling tools and BIM integration foster project accuracy and team coordination, while its reporting tool generates instant, detailed reports to enhance transparency and communication across projects. With seamless integration options, the platform minimises operational downtime, while increases security measures protect user data, delivering both efficiency and use of use.

Ibrahim Imam, CEO & Co-Founder of PlanRadar said: “Big 5 Global 2024 is an excellent opportunity for us to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate how PlanRadar empowers project teams to enhance productivity, quality, and transparency. With over 150,000 users in 75+ countries, our platform meets the needs of professionals who require efficient, data-driven, and sustainable operations. We’re excited to showcase how our innovation aligns with the industry's shift toward digitalization, addressing its critical challenges, from task management and document control to improved visibility and data-driven decision-making.”

A highlight at PlanRadar’s stand will be the recently launched SiteView, a groundbreaking feature that enhances on-site visibility. SiteView brings Reality Capture to construction and facility management through immersive 360° imagery that users can generate while walking the site. These images are automatically mapped to a 2D plan, creating a real-time visual record of site conditions, progress, and potential issues. this enables teams to stay on schedule and within budget by identifying challenges as they arise, allowing proactive approach and streamlined workflows.

Studies reveal that projects utilizing digital platforms can save an average of seven hours per week, redirecting valuable time to quality enhancement and project outcomes. This efficiency demonstrates PlanRadar’s tangible potential impact in reducing administrative burdens and improving overall productivity, aligning with the industry’s emphasis on sustainability and long-term success.

PlanRadar reduces paper use through digitized documentation and communication, fostering eco-friendly project workflows. Features like real-time resource tracking enable teams to monitor and optimize resource use, supporting more sustainable construction practices. Through case studies of successful projects that have leveraged these features to reach sustainability goals, PlanRadar aims to guide industry professionals to adopt digital solutions that boost productivity while reducing environmental impact.

Visit PlanRadar at Stand SS1 C129 to explore how these solutions can enhance project management and help industry professionals navigate the evolving construction landscape. The team will be available to discuss how its tools can address specific project needs, provide expert insights, and guide attendees through the ways digital transformation can add measurable value to their operations.

About PlanRadar

PlanRadar is a leading platform for digital documentation, communication and reporting in construction, facility management and real estate projects. It enables customers to work more efficiently, enhance quality and achieve full project transparency.

By improving collaboration and providing access to real-time data, PlanRadar’s easy-to-use platform adds value to every person involved in a building’s lifecycle, with flexible capabilities for all company sizes and processes.

Today, PlanRadar serves more than 150,000 users across 75+ countries.

Website: www.planradar.com