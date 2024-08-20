Dubai, UAE: In an exciting development for Dubai's food and beverage industry, Pizza Express has launched an expandable food truck in collaboration with modular design experts wheelsAHOY. This innovative venture signals a new era in mobile dining, offering a fresh and immersive way for food lovers to enjoy their favorite Pizza Express offerings.

As consumer preferences continue to shift towards more dynamic and interactive dining experiences, Pizza Express has responded by breaking away from traditional restaurant models. The introduction of this expandable food truck aligns perfectly with the growing demand for convenience and novelty in the food and beverage sector, providing a full-fledged restaurant experience on wheels.

The key feature of this mobile restaurant is its ability to expand its kitchen space from a standard length to a wider and more accommodating a whole new workspace at the push of a button. This unique design ensures that Pizza Express can cater to larger crowds without sacrificing the quality or speed that has become synonymous with the brand.

Mr. Prashanth Menon, Regional Director of Pizza Express UAE, commented on the project: “Our new expandable food truck is designed to meet the evolving expectations of our customers. With its modular design and innovative technology, we can bring the beloved Pizza Express experience to more locations while maintaining our high standards of quality. This initiative represents a perfect blend of tradition and innovation in the food and beverage industry. The expanded space also enhances our employees' efficiency, enabling them to handle more orders effectively.”

The truck is equipped with top-of-the-line commercial triple-deck pizza ovens, capable of delivering the same high-quality pizzas found in any Pizza Express restaurant. The engineering behind the truck’s design involved precise calculations and reinforcements to ensure that the kitchen could operate at full capacity, even in a mobile setting. The chassis was fortified, and strategic design elements like double doors for easy equipment access were incorporated to maintain operational efficiency.

Mr. George, Co-founder of wheelsAHOY, commented on the innovation, stating, “This expandable food truck was conceived with the modern food and beverage landscape in mind. It allows us to deliver a full-service dining experience in a mobile format, adapting to the needs of a bustling city like Dubai. Our goal was to marry the flexibility of a food truck with the robustness of a traditional kitchen.”

The design of this food truck, a collaborative effort between Pizza Express and wheelsAHOY, is a testament to the growing trend of experiential dining within the food and beverage sector. The truck’s expandable kitchen, equipped with powerful commercial ovens and optimized for efficient service, is a prime example of how innovation can enhance the guest experience. The use of hydraulic systems, reinforced structural elements, and carefully planned weight distribution ensures that this mobile unit can deliver the same high standards as a traditional restaurant, but with the added benefit of mobility and flexibility.

The Pizza Express food truck will be featured at various events across the UAE starting next event season.

wheelsAHOY

Founded in 2017, wheelsAHOY is a leading player in the food truck and mobile unit manufacturing industry in the UAE. They have established a strong presence in the region through collaborations with major events, fostering a community of food truckers, and partnering with developers and brands to bring their mobile and modular units to life.

wheelsAHOY is the preferred choice for a diverse clientele, including developers, hospitality groups, event companies, and homegrown brands. They excel in designing and manufacturing premium mobile units and assisting clients in securing permanent and semi-permanent locations or events for their newly built units. Their extensive database of truckers, known as #wheelsFederation, includes the largest number of active food truckers in the region. Major event companies frequently collaborate with wheelsAHOY to manage their F&B sections, relying on their database to match truckers with event requirements, ensuring seamless operations.

