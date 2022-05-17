Dubai, UAE: PivotRoots, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency, has acquired DeepFlux, a MarTech consultancy, for an undisclosed amount – a move that is set to jolt India’s and the Middle East's digital marketing spaces respectively.

Founded in 2018, DeepFlux has a range of Marketing Analytics Products such as Movie Box Office Optimisation Suite, External Intelligence, and Digital Campaign Optimization backed by strong service providing clients market and customer intelligence.

In 2021, Pivotroots, a key player in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) digital marketing space, unveiled its MarTech lab and consulting division called PivotConsult and is now poised to grow faster in the space with the acquisition. With its regional headquarter in Dubai, Pivotroots is pegging its growth on the growing number of active internet users (9.8 million) in the country to grow its client portfolio.

As part of the portfolio expansion, Deepflux will get integrated as part of PivotConsult with its Co-founder Abhimanyu Vyas set to join Yogesh Kothari in leading the new entity PivotConsult as business head.

DeepFlux brings its MarTech experience having provided innovative artificial intelligence-driven solutions to a wide range of organizations including Disney, Fox Studios, Grasim Industries, Tata Starquik, Woodland, Damensch, GFK, and AT Kearney amongst others. Regionally, Pivotroots provides digital marketing solutions to UAE’s leading lender Emirates NBD and the National Bank of Kuwait among others.

Speaking on the acquisition, Abhimanyu Vyas, Co-founder, DeepFlux, said, "We believe this association will prove to be a game-changer in serving the needs of India and global customers with data analytics and ML-based marketing solutions, especially in the Direct to Consumer (D2C) solutions space to stronghold their pivot’s marketing strategy. India, UAE & Saudi Arabia are particularly key for us”.

Commenting on the acquisition: Yogesh Kothari Business head - PivotConsult said, “Abhimanyu and team have done a great job in shaping up Deepflux in the last three years. They have built some great products across retail, entertainment, and digital acquisition piece and have done some great work in the measurement and CDP part. The acquisition will help us grow faster across the region, driven by a 35-member team from Deepflux who are doing some outstanding work for clients across verticals.”

"Today, clients not only want result-oriented marketing agencies but partners that can consult them towards the future through custom tech, best in class marketing ecosystems to drive greater effectiveness and effectiveness for their brands in the cookieless world. I am pleased to welcome Abhimanyu and the DeepFlux team to PivotRoots as we continue to strengthen our offer to local and global brands. We are looking at scaling up services like AI, CDP, CRM, and ADH, aiming to be +100 people in the next two years under PivotConsult," said Yogesh Khanchdani, Co-founder and Chief Business Strategy Officer, PivotRoots MENA.

About PivotRoots

Pivotroots is a data & technology-led full-service digital agency offering services across Strategy & consulting, digital media planning & buying, UI/IX, Social & content, Data & analytics, and custom solution building. They are one of the fastest-growing digital agencies with a 240+ team and are currently present in India & Dubai. In its 6 years of existence, the agency has worked with over 60 brands; doing some innovative work for brands like EmiratesNBD, Kaya skin clinic, National Bank of Kuwait, Amazon Prime Video, Upgrad, Zomato, Pharmeasy & Snapdeal amongst others. They have also recently launched PivotConsult, a data consultancy division to set up the digital media tech stack for their clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.pivotroots.com

