Maalexi helps SME agri-businesses mitigate risk in cross-border trade and realize higher incomes - while strengthening food security

UAE – Maalexi, the UAE-based dynamic risk management platform for SME agri-businesses, announces its completion of a $3 million pre-Series A fund raise.

The funding round was led exclusively by Global Ventures - MENA’s leading venture capital firm - which joins existing venture capital investors Rockstart (Amsterdam) and Ankurit Capital (New Delhi).

The proceeds will be deployed by Maalexi for: (i) tech development - to enhance its full-stack platform to help SME agri-buyers procure faster, cheaper, and safer from globally placed SME sellers; and (ii) drive customer acquisition - specifically more buyers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and to add sellers from 50+ origin countries.

Maalexi’s platform helps the millions of small agri-businesses active in the $3 trillion global, cross-border food trading market. Despite the market growing at 6% CAGR in the last five years - such businesses often suffer from an inability to manage trade risks, and get access to finance.

Maalexi’s proprietary technology has embedded risk management tools such as digital contracts, AI enhanced inspections, and blockchain-authenticated documentation - all on a user-friendly web platform. Maalexi’s solution increases participation and automates trade - leading to higher customer revenues, more bankability, and more sustainable enterprises.

Maalexi has grown significantly in 2023 recording a Cumulative Monthly Growth Rate of 60%, adding hundreds of users, and helping SME buyers procure millions of kilograms of food supplies - across 70 products, from 27 countries. The Company’s overall focus and strategy is to build resilience in the food supply chain - strengthening food security in the UAE, and then to replicate the same model across the GCC.

Dr. Azam Pasha, co-founder and CEO of Maalexi, said:



"We are delighted to complete our $3 million pre-Series A round - with the exclusive participation of MENA’s leading VC firm - Global Ventures. It is a very exciting time for Maalexi; we have a huge market opportunity which we know needs our solution - a proprietary automated process that makes life easier and more lucrative for SME agri-buyers and sellers. The per-transaction costs of our platform are very low, and we enable safer, faster trades cross-border.

“At the same time, we are strengthening food security in our home country and region. We look forward to 2024, and our regional expansion, with great confidence.”

Maalexi’s management team includes two co-founders with stellar backgrounds in supply chain management, technologies, and finance. Dr. Azam Pasha (CEO) has over two decades as a head and senior advisor on food and agricultural supply-chain management and trade finance, and has worked with world-renowned conglomerates in this space. Rohit Majhi (CTO) has a background in Management Consulting at Deloitte and led the technology function at US-based supply chain startups during his career.

Noor Sweid, Founder and Managing Partner of Global Ventures, commented:



"We are delighted to lead Maalexi’s funding round. Focused on empowering small to medium agri-businesses, the company is streamlining the transborder exchange of agriculture products, using AI-driven risk management tools to address payment and performance risks in regional and global supply chains.

“The $3 trillion global, cross-border food trading market is still weighted against SME agri-businesses. Despite the fact that they constitute 90% of global agribusinesses, they only control 30% of the cross-border trade market. Maalexi's business model aligns with our thesis on the role of technology in disintermediating supply chains to make them more efficient and productive, as well as reducing the GCC's 85% dependency on food imports. We are excited to partner with Azam and Rohit as they enhance the engagement of small agri-businesses in trade, and improve food security in the Gulf, and beyond."

About Maalexi

Maalexi is a pioneering agri-trade fintech focused on strengthening global food security. By providing a full-stack platform for SME agri-buyers and sellers, Maalexi enables safe, fast, and cost-effective cross-border transactions, contributing to the sustainability of agri-businesses worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.maalexi.com/

About Global Ventures

Global Ventures is an international venture capital firm, investing in founders and ideas scaling across emerging markets. Global Ventures backs global-minded founders that are leading growth-stage companies and using technology to transform emerging markets.

Portfolio companies include: Abhi, Altibbi, Enhance Fitness, Hive, Helium Health, Paymob, Proximie, Pyypl, RedSea, Sympl, Tarabut, Moniepoint, and Zid. More information can be found at https://www.global.vc/