RIYADH - The Public Investment Fund (PIF) announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Oman Investment Authority (OIA). The MoU is intended to expand cooperation and investment between the two entities, enabling new and promising investments in the Sultanate of Oman’s (Oman) rapidly growing economy.

The MoU provides benefits and incentives for PIF and its portfolio companies, which intend to unlock investment opportunities in Oman. The MoU also represents a significant milestone in PIF’s and OIA’s strategic partnership as it aims to expand PIF’s portfolio in Oman, building on the recent establishment of the Saudi Omani Investment Company (SOIC), a PIF-wholly owned company, which intends to invest up to USD5 billion in promising sectors in Oman.

SOIC recently closed its first investment in Oman as a 20% anchor investor in Abraj Energy Services’ IPO and continues to seek other investment opportunities with OIA and its companies.

Through this MoU, PIF aims to streamline its investment activities in Oman across a wide range of asset classes and target industries. The OIA is expected to explore attractive investment opportunities for cooperation and partnership with PIF, in addition to providing all aspects of support required in the Omani market.

Yazeed A. Al-Humied, Deputy Governor and Head of MENA Investments at PIF, said: “This MoU is an important step in further strengthening the relationship between PIF and OIA to expand investment and cooperation in the fast-growing Omani economy. PIF aims to create long-term strategic partnerships in the region that support the creation of sustainable returns, deliver value to local economies, maximize PIF’s assets, and diversify the Saudi Arabian economy in line with Vision 2030.”

Mulhem Basheer Al Jarf, Deputy President for Investment at OIA, said: “This MoU builds on our existing relationship with PIF and enables greater cooperation, driving economic diversification in Saudi Arabia and Oman. It aims to facilitate partnership opportunities for the private sector in both countries, in alignment with OIA’s efforts to attract FDI to the Sultanate of Oman through Oman’s 2040 vision."

As a key government entity responsible for strategic investments, OIA plays a leading role in Oman’s efforts to diversify the economy, foster sustainable development, and create a prosperous future for its people. By attracting capital, championing innovation, and implementing strategic initiatives, OIA plays an instrumental role in advancing Oman's economic growth, elevating its global competitiveness, and driving the nation toward a prosperous and resilient future.

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world. Since 2015, when the Board was reconstituted and oversight transferred to the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, the Fund’s board of directors has been chaired by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister, Chairman of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, and Chairman of the Public Investment Fund. PIF a leading role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation and diversification, as well as contributing to shaping the future of the global economy. Since 2017, PIF has established 84 companies.

PIF is building a diversified portfolio by entering into attractive and long-term investment opportunities in 13 strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia and globally. PIF's strategy, as set out in the PIF Program 2021-2025 - one of the Vision 2030 realization programs - aims to enable many promising sectors and contribute to increasing local content by creating partnerships with the private sector, in addition to injecting at least 150 billion riyals annually into the local economy. PIF works to transfer technologies and localize knowledge to build a prosperous and sustainable economy domestically. As the investment arm Saudi Arabia, PIF looks to make unique investments, and is building strategic alliances and partnerships with prestigious international institutions and organizations, which contribute to achieving real long-term value for Saudi Arabia, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030. PIF has also created an operational governance model that reflects its main tasks and objectives, in line with best international practices. Applying this model of governance enhances the level of transparency and effectiveness in decision-making and future progress.

Oman Investment Authority (OIA) is the investment arm of the Sultanate entrusted with managing, investing, and developing the nation's national and international assets. With a diverse investment portfolio locally and globally, OIA invests in over 50 countries, targeting various sectors, including food, energy, logistics, ICT, services, finance and investment, food security, tourism, mining, industry, and aviation. OIA is committed to driving sustainable economic growth and contributing to the well-being of Oman's people while also supporting the Sultanate's vision of becoming a leading investment destination in the region.