Company continues to evaluate potential U.S. listing, highlighting its commitment to global growth and diversification

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Phoenix Group PLC (ADX: PHX, the “Company” or the “Group”), a pioneering global cryptocurrency, blockchain and next-generation digital infrastructure company, announces that CEO & Co-Founder Munaf Ali has significantly increased his stake in the company, reaffirming his strong belief in its prospects and long-term growth trajectory.

Since the public disclosure on ADX on November 18, 2024, Ali has acquired over 20 million ordinary shares of Phoenix Group through direct market purchases. This substantial investment highlights his deep confidence in the Company’s growth potential and his commitment to aligning executive interests with those of shareholders.

“As we enter a year of high-impact expansion, I firmly believe in Phoenix Group’s long-term potential, as these purchases show,” said Munaf Ali, CEO & Co-Founder of Phoenix Group “Increasing my holding in the Company reflects my belief in our differentiated strategy, high quality operations, and future growth. Phoenix Group is at the forefront of digital asset mining, and as a Board we remain fully focused on delivering growth and sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”

Strengthening Global Presence & U.S. Expansion

As previously announced, Phoenix Group will participate in the Cantor Global Technology Conference in New York City, USA, on March 11-12, 2025. This high-profile engagement will provide the Company with an opportunity to interact with leading U.S. institutional investors and strategic partners, further reinforcing the Group’s presence in the U.S. market.

Additionally, Phoenix Group continues to evaluate the potential for a future U.S. listing, aligning with its ongoing expansion into the North American bitcoin mining sector. The Company’s investments in the U.S. reflect a broader strategy to scale its high-margin self-mining operations and diversify its geographic footprint in 2025 and beyond.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group is a multi-billion-dollar global technology leader headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Founded in 2017, the company has rapidly grown into a conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of businesses in the blockchain, crypto, and technology sectors.

As one of the world's top 5 Bitcoin miners, Phoenix Group is at the forefront of the digital asset revolution. With a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, the company is driving the adoption of digital assets and blockchain technology. Phoenix Group operates multiple mining facilities in the US, Canada, Oman, Ethiopia, and the UAE, with a total mining capacity of 451 MW.

Phoenix Group is the first crypto and blockchain conglomerate in the region to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. It also operates the largest mining farm in the MENA region.

