Fujairah, UAE – The Philosophy House, represented by an elite group of philosophers from across the Arab world, actively participated in the "World Congress of Philosophy" held recently in Rome, Italy. As one of the official sponsors of this prestigious event, which occurs every four years in a country selected based on specific criteria, representatives of the Philosophy House engaged in five sessions, including the inaugural one. Participants from various countries praised the proposals and papers presented by the Philosophy House, which particularly offered a dialogical approach that embraces people’s perspectives, embodies noble values, and promotes high humanistic meanings. The Philosophy House contribution reflected its authentic identity and called for the integration and interaction of civilizations, emphasizing the importance of not neglecting the right of any civilization and its role in contributing to the enhancement of human advancement.

The participation of the Philosophy House extended beyond intellectual and philosophical realms, it also involved offering practical and significant contributions. A delegation from the Philosophy House, comprising four speakers skilled in French, English, and Russian, engaged in constructive dialogue sessions with the participants. This involvement stems from their steadfast belief that fostering dialogue and sharing perspectives, thoughts and cultures among different nations is key to promoting interactive, constructive and innovative thinking.

While the official languages adopted in the World Congress of Philosophy (English, French, Russian, and others) did not include Arabic, the Philosophy House was keen to make Arabic an official language, recognizing it as one of the richest global languages and one of the most effective in expressing philosophical concepts. This recognition stems from the greatness and value of the Arabic language, as it is a crucial and central part of our Arab identity.

Ahmed Al Samahi, Manager of Philosophy House, submitted an urgent proposal stipulating the necessity of adopting Arabic, with its capabilities and deep-rooted cultural value, as an official language in the World Congress of Philosophy alongside the other approved official languages. Acknowledging the importance of this proposal, the World Congress of Philosophy reviewed the submission, approved the recommendation, and officially endorsed Arabic as one of its official languages. It is worth noting that the Philosophy House has secured a seat on the steering committee of the World Congress of Philosophy for the 2024-2028 term.

