Dubai: After 14 years of peering into the future with PHD MENA’s thought leadership conference BrainScape, one conclusion is inescapable: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not a fad and is here to stay. In fact, the technology has been the topic of discussion on stage since 2015. This year, the focus will be on the individual, specifically marketing professionals, as AI stands to radically transform the way marketing is practiced. The by-invitation only event will take place in Dubai on September 18th.

What the audience of marketing, media and advertising professionals will hear is that far from being dystopian, the future is exciting and rich with opportunities. However, both individuals and organizations need to be on the right path to realize them. This conference will identify the barriers that need to be removed, the changes that need to be made and the strategies that need to be deployed to come out stronger with AI.

To discuss the subject and prepare the audience for their next phase of development, PHD MENA has assembled an impressive lineup of speakers, each offering a different perspective on the vast and complex topic of AI.

Guy Marks, PHD Worldwide’s CEO, will unveil the findings of an exclusive global survey exploring marketers’ understanding and perspectives on AI and its implication for the industry’s future, particularly in terms of talent and skills.

Dr Alex Connock, Senior Fellow at Oxford University’s Saïd Business School, author and entrepreneur, will examine how AI is set to revolutionize the creative economy. He will also provide insights on how industry professionals can adapt and thrive in this new landscape where AI acts as both a tool and a collaborator.

Social scientist, author, board member, and entrepreneur, Léa Steinacker will explore how humans and machines collaborate, looking at where this partnership is going and what it means to creativity. She will also reveal new trends in the human-machine collaboration and how they can lead to more innovative and dynamic creative work in the future.

A panel of marketing practitioners will discuss the steps they’re taking to prepare the work, the workforce and the workplace for a world with AI.

“At PHD, we have long relied on technology, starting with neuroplanning, to go beyond what we ever thought possible, both in business and talent terms. Marketers are continuously challenged to deploy it in the most effective way, so we put it at the forefront of our strategies, looking for new ways to enhance our clients’ performance through innovative and transformative solutions,” commented Dan Shepherd, Co-MD of PHD MENA. “This year, as we deploy AI solutions and sharpen our knowledge and expertise with Ascension, our generative publication on AI, BrainScape will explore what this means for talent, their roles, performance, opportunities and development. The aim is to set everyone on their optimal course and consider AI as an ally rather than a foe. These are exciting times for talent because the opportunities are endless and the sky is truly the limit.”

The 2024 edition of PHD BrainScape is produced in partnership with J Group, which includes Promofix and WMS, and Phi Advertising.

