Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Phase 1 of construction on Amanat Edu Safe Park is now complete. The 16,000 sqm facility is the first of its kind, offering after school programs for students as well as activities for parents.

It will be equipped with state-of-the-art education centres and halls which will be leased for lectures, workshops, training programs, and theatre and art productions. The Park will also partner with educational institutes to offer a range of extra-curricular activities in areas such as liberal arts, technology, and robotics, as well as dedicated special needs educational programs. Parents will be able to take advantage of the time spent waiting for their children by earning certifications in vocational skills programs supported by the Tamkeen Training and Wage Support Scheme.

In response to a shortage of retail or commercial offerings in the area, the project also has business centres, and service centres for the further convenience of parents and students. The Park features scenic green spaces with jogging tracks, walkways, and outdoor scientific installations, which create an atmosphere conducive to learning.

Amanat Edu Safe Park W.L.L senior representative Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa A Khalifa said: “The Edu Safe Park will be an important addition to the Isa Town Educational Area, extending students’ learning experience beyond school hours through a variety of enriching and educational activities. The project incorporates our more than 30 years of experience in education to create a one-stop solution which meets the needs of the entire family and offers a nurturing environment conducive to learning and personal development.”

He added, “We are pleased to announce that construction of the retail component is now complete, and units have been handed over to tenants for fit out works. We look forward to delivering this pioneering project to the people of Bahrain in August.”

The project is supported by Edamah, who conducted extensive initial research to assess the area’s market needs. Edamah CEO Amin Alarrayed said, “At Edamah, we are especially supportive of endeavors in the education sector and will continue in our unreserved support of Amanat, and their unique approach to learning and development. Congratulations are due to Dr. Sh. May bint Sulaiman Al Otaibi, whose energy and vision is at the heart of the project.”

The expected completion date of Phase 2 is August 2022. For more information, please visit amanatbh.com.

