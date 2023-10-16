Dubai, UAE: PFU, the market leader*2 in image capture globally, is proud to announce a significant milestone: the successful manufacturing and shipment of 15 million of its cutting-edge scanners to satisfied customers worldwide.

Since its inception, PFU has been committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and delivering high-quality, innovative solutions that improve the productivity of our customers globally. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the entire PFU team.

The 15 million units manufactured and shipped encompass a wide range of Image Scanners (or document scanners), designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses both large and small, worldwide. These products have garnered acclaim for their advanced features, reliability, and performance, making them an essential choice.

Key highlights of this remarkable milestone include:

Unwavering Quality: Each of the 15 million products represents the culmination of PFU's commitment to excellence in design, engineering, and manufacturing. Rigorous quality control processes ensure that every product meets the highest industry standards.

Global Impact: PFU has reached customers in over 100 countries, making a significant impact on image capture technology adoption worldwide. The 15 million scanners are seen as the first step in major digital transformation projects and have been instrumental in improving productivity, enhancing connectivity, and driving innovation across diverse sectors.

Customer Satisfaction: PFU has consistently received positive feedback from customers, who value the durability, performance, and user-friendly design of its products. This milestone reflects the trust and loyalty that customers place in fi Series, SP series and ScanSnap Scanners.

PFU is not resting on its laurels and continues to innovate, with exciting new products and features on the horizon. As technology evolves, PFU remains committed to staying at the forefront of industry advancements, delivering products that exceed expectations and redefine possibilities.

Seiji Murakami, President and Representative Director of PFU Limited, expressed his gratitude to customers, employees, and partners, saying, "Reaching this milestone is a testament to the incredible dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our customers and partners. We are excited to continue our journey, pushing the boundaries of image capture technology and driving innovation to new heights."

PFU’s signature scanners, including the fi and SP series, will be showcased at the company’s GITEX booth: Concourse 2, stand number CC2-17. We welcome GITEX visitors to our stand to meet our team and learn more about our products.

About PFU and PFU (EMEA) Limited

Since its founding in 1960, PFU Limited has been headquartered in Ishikawa, Japan, and expanding its business globally. In 2022, PFU joined the Ricoh Group. Based on the technologies cultivated through computer development, we provide a total range of IT-related products and services, including hardware such as image scanners and embedded computers, security and document management software and services, IT infrastructure building, and multi-vendor services in partnership with other companies.

PFU (EMEA) Limited is the EMEA based subsidiary of PFU Limited and is based in Uxbridge, United Kingdom.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh’s global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2023, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,134 billion yen (approx. 16.0 billion USD).

It is Ricoh’s mission and vision to empower individuals to find Fulfillment through Work by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realize a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com