Among those looking to buy, expectations around pricing remain relatively stable with a majority expecting prices to decrease across both months.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Property Finder, the leading property portal in the MENA region, has released new insights from its PF Market Pulse for July and August 2025. The poll reveals that buyer intent to purchase property remains resilient despite evolving expectations on price movements.

According to the survey, nearly 70% of respondents in July and an even higher 72% in August said they plan to buy a property within the next six months. This consistency underscores strong and sustained demand in the UAE’s property market.

The poll highlights that while buyer intent remains robust, views on property prices are adjusting. While the share of buyers expecting a price drop softened slightly in August (38% vs 40% in July), expectations for price increases stayed flat at 32%, and more buyers began to see prices holding steady (30% vs 28%).

Yet, despite this stabilisation in sentiment, intent to buy has not wavered with a majority of respondents in both July and August still indicating a commitment to purchase within the next six months. This confidence highlights steady momentum in the UAE’s real estate market, even as buyers balance optimism with caution on pricing trends.

Cherif Sleiman, Chief Revenue Officer at Property Finder, said, “The findings from PF Market Pulse for July and August reflect the strength of the UAE real estate market. This is further validated by the $525 million stake in Property Finder acquired by Permira and Blackstone and General Atlantic's continued investment - it’s a powerful endorsement of both the resilience of the UAE’s property market and the pivotal role Property Finder plays in connecting buyers, sellers, and investors in the region. Even as consumers adjust their views on price trends, their determination to buy remains steadfast. This alignment between consumer demand and investor conviction underlines why the UAE real estate sector remains one of the most dynamic in the world.”