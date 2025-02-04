UAE – PETRONAS Lubricants International, a global leader in lubricant technology through its Fluid Technology Solutions™, and Dumarey Group, a leader in the development and production of propulsion systems, have signed a partnership agreement to join forces on developing engine oil for alternative fuels and high performance fluids for new energy vehicles.

By leveraging connectivity and data analytics techniques, this strategic partnership aims to advance the development of systems that can predict the need for fluid replacement in customer applications. Beyond that, through this collaboration, the two companies are exploring the opportunity to develop injectors suitable for low-carbon fuels.

Giuseppe Pedretti, Regional Managing Director EMEA of PETRONAS Lubricants International said, “This strategic partnership with Dumarey marks a significant moment in our journey to reach our carbon neutrality targets. By combining our expertise in fluid solutions with Dumarey’s advanced propulsion systems, we look forward to accelerating the development of innovative solutions that will reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Together, we will drive the transition to a low-carbon economy and shape the future of mobility.”

Pierpaolo Antonioli, Chief Technology Officer of Dumarey Group, commenting on the announcement, “We are thrilled to partner with PETRONAS Lubricants International to advance the development of hydrogen combustion engines and integrated electrified propulsion systems. PETRONAS Lubricants deep understanding in fluid technology will be instrumental in enhancing the performance and durability of our systems. By combining our strengths, we aim to deliver cutting-edge solutions that will drive the future of sustainable transportation.”

As both companies are committed to create a sustainable future in the automotive industry, this strategic partnership will focus on identifying and capitalising commercial opportunities that will help customers to achieve their environmental goals. By leveraging their combined expertise, the companies aim to strengthen market positions, expand product offerings, and accelerate time-to-market for innovative solutions.

Through this collaboration, PETRONAS Lubricants International and Dumarey will promote their respective products and services, as well as explore joint initiatives and funded projects. The primary goal is to develop groundbreaking products that will drive the transition to a low-carbon economy.

About PETRONAS Lubricants International

PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) is the global lubricants manufacturing and marketing arm of PETRONAS, Malaysia’s dynamic global energy group. Established in 2008, PLI manufactures and markets a full range of high-quality automotive and industrial lubricant products in over 100 markets internationally. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, PLI also has offices around the world including Turin, Belo Horizonte, Beijing, and Chicago. PLI is the technical resource behind PETRONAS’ partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team, responsible for the design, development and delivery of the Fluid Technology Solutions™, which includes customised lubricants, fuels and transmission fluids to power the Silver Arrows.

We are a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future. Our commitment remains to conduct and grow our business in ways that contribute positively to society and the environment.

PLI is driving an aggressive business growth agenda as one of the leading global lubricants companies at the forefront of the industry, providing custom-made solutions for every need. For more information, please visit www.pli-petronas.com

About Dumarey Group

The Dumarey Group is an independent provider specializing in the development, integration, and production of cutting-edge propulsion systems, including transmissions and engines.

With extensive expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and technological integration, backed by proven methods and processes, Dumarey Group delivers comprehensive "turnkey" solutions tailored to industry needs. Its product portfolio encompasses the design of advanced propulsion systems, state-of-the-art control technologies, transmissions for passenger and commercial vehicles, injectors, after-treatment technologies, kinetic energy recovery systems, and second-life battery solutions.

The company operates across seven locations in Europe and Asia, employing around 3,000 people and generating annual revenues of approximately 1 billion euros. The Dumarey Group was founded in 1983 by Guido Dumarey. Learn more at www.dumarey.com/

