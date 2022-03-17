The partnership puts Petromin in the driver’s seat to ensure that its automotive competencies and introduction of cutting-edge e-mobility solutions will resonate across Saudi Arabia, the MENA region, and globally

Jeddah: Petromin Corporation, Saudi Arabia’s leading company in the advanced lubricants, automotive technology, multi-modal mobility, and sustainable transportation sector, is set for pole position ahead of its competitors through their status as Official Partner of the Saudi Motorsport Company (SMC), the promoter of motorsport events like the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The second edition of the Formula 1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be hosted in Jeddah from 25-27 March. As part of its three-year contract (2021-2023) with the SMC, Petromin Corporation also owns the Title Naming Rights of the Saudi Supercar Club – ‘Saudi Supercar Club Powered by Petromin’. The Saudi Supercar Club is an exclusive SMC-owned IP which, in association with Petromin provides an exclusive, experiential asset to select Saudi nationals who have a passion for fast cars and motorsports.

With membership to the Saudi Supercar Club being issued by invite only, 30 Saudi nationals who are founding members of this exclusive group, will enjoy the special opportunity of racing their own supercars on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit during the Formula 1 race weekend from 25-27 March – a world first. Petromin’s partnership with the SMC is in line with its commitment towards realizing the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, and its objectives for economic diversification and growth.

In addition to leading exclusive experiential opportunities for brand awareness, the partnership puts Petromin in the driver’s seat to ensure that its automotive competencies and introduction of cutting-edge e-mobility solutions will resonate across Saudi Arabia, the MENA region, and globally, to position the brand ahead of its competitors.

Commenting on this exclusive association Petromin’s Group CEO, Kalyana Sivagnanam said, “Petromin’s partnership with the Saudi Motorsports Company, and sponsorship of the Saudi Supercar Club, highlights our role as a key stakeholder and enabler of local motorsports supporting the Formula 1 Grand Prix and contributing in putting Saudi Arabia on the global map through this historic event. We want to generate passion, enthusiasm, and dynamism through this commitment. Our goal is to ensure that these emotions percolate through the company and among our valued clients, partners and stakeholders.”

“Petromin is primed to achieve exponential growth through a robust business strategy, products and innovative solutions, especially in e-mobility, clean, green strategies and solutions. We are poised to enhance our brand equity through awareness and value creation, engaging with end users to drive business and sales and bringing the company closer to our targeted customer base by generating enthusiasm, dynamism, and a cross-generational appeal across age groups in the Kingdom”, he added.

Martin Whitaker, CEO, Saudi Motorsport Company, endorsed the partnership with Petromin saying, “Hosting the inaugural Formula One Grand Prix last year cemented Saudi Arabia’s position as organizers of a quality global event which is beamed into billions of homes. The Saudi Supercar Club, in its second edition, is set to establish itself as one of the region’s premier motorsports events. It amplifies the passion for the automobile within the Kingdom and this sentiment resonates with Petromin’s values and objectives, as a pace-setting automotive services company, demonstrating its pioneering and innovative approach.”

Petromin’s objectives from the first year of its exclusive Saudi Supercar Club partnership was to leverage its brand equity, create brand awareness and advocacy across a targeted customer base and territories. This year’s ambitions will see Petromin growing its appeal among a mass and niche audience and underlining its credentials as the Kingdom’s premier and undisputed automotive services and solutions provider as well as an enabler and patron of the sports car industry, also cementing its position as an industry leader and employer of choice, especially among the Saudi youth.

-Ends-

About Petromin

Petromin is the leading automotive mobility solutions provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with an unmatched reputation for the highest quality products and services in the industry today. The company has been operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than 50 years, since 1968, when it started building its reputation for producing the highest quality lubricants in the region. With more than 3,500 employees, Petromin exports its products to over 35 countries in the GCC, Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Previously owned by Saudi Aramco, Petromin was acquired by Advanced Petroleum Services in 2007. Major investment and restructuring have driven the company's growth and diversification to provide a full range of automotive services including cutting-edge solutions for e-mobility. Petromin offers fast and reliable vehicle maintenance services which have benefited a large proportion of drivers in Saudi Arabia. It is backed by an extensive network of service centres that provide unparalleled coverage across the Kingdom.

Saudi Motorsport Company

SAMF has played a leading role in driving the success of motorsport in the Kingdom to date and is now taking the initiative to establish a dedicated commercial entity, Saudi Motorsport Company, to act as the local promoter for KSA’s growing motorsports event portfolio.

Saudi Motorsport will be the first public body globally dedicated to commercialising motorsport at a national level, allowing SAMF in turn to focus on its role as ASN, growing and regulating motorsports nationally and in alignment with the FIA.

Reoccurring major motorsports events deliver directly against Vision 2030, with Saudi Arabia signing long-term deals to develop a unique portfolio that is not replicated anywhere in the world; a portfolio that includes Formula E, Dakar Rally, Extreme E, National Rallies and Formula 1.

Saudi Supercar Club

The Saudi Supercar Club is a Saudi Motorsport owned IP which, in association with Petromin as the naming rights partner, provides exclusive experiential opportunities to select Saudi nationals who have a passion for fast cars and motorsport.

Launching in November 2021, the Saudi Supercar Club is the first club to ever have an opportunity to drive on a Formula 1 track during a Formula 1 weekend. A truly unique opportunity for its members to participate in and enjoy, and for Petromin to have an association with.

Outside of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend, Saudi Supercar Club members will be given the opportunity to enjoy first-class, unique automotive experiences around the world.