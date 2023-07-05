Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:– The Petromin Corporation, is proud to receive the handover of NEOM's state-of-the-art Heavy Machinery & Truck Service Centre, solidifying its position in the developing region. In partnership with NEOM, the sustainable region taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, Petromin is set to redefine maintenance performance to meet the ever-increasing demand from the workers building the NEOM region including the breathtaking regional project of “THE LINE”.

As part of the handover, Petromin will immediately begin operating the center. Ideally located between NEOM's key projects, the Heavy Machinery & Truck Service Center is equipped with cutting-edge technologies and facilities management solutions such as a dedicated water recycling plant and solar energy generation system. As NEOM continues to thrive and take shape at an accelerated pace, the need for top-notch maintenance and repairs for trucks, heavy machinery, buses, and various other vehicles, performed on a timely basis has become paramount.

"The partnership between NEOM and Petromin brings together unparalleled expertise, resources, and opportunities," said Kalyana Sivagnanam, the Group CEO of Petromin. “As an industry leader, Petromin recognizes the vast opportunities and the immense impact this collaboration holds for the region's sustainable growth, economic vitality, and global standing. Petromin' s unwavering dedication to excellence, its exceptional expertise and absolute commitment to quality will support NEOM in achieving its ambitious vision."

The Heavy Machinery & Truck Service Center offers a full suite of services, including preventive maintenance, diagnostics, and suspension work. To provide safe and convenient fueling solutions for all types of vehicles, an advanced vehicle fueling station, including EV charging bays and in the coming years, hydrogen refueling dispensers, will be part of the service center. With a team of highly trained experts, Petromin will ensure that the vehicles and heavy machinery building NEOM operate at their full potential, with minimum downtime and maximum productivity. Additional to the service center will be retail and F&B spaces, to offer customers a wide range of suitable dining and shopping options.

About Petromin

Petromin is the leading Saudi multi-modal mobility solutions provider with an unmatched reputation for high-quality products and services in the industry today. Operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since 1968, it started building its name for producing the highest quality lubricants in the region which grew overtime into a large mobility solutions provider to cover the entire automotive journey of the customer. Today, with a family of more than 6,000 talented colleagues, Petromin is proud to export its products to over 40 countries throughout the GCC, Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Notably, the company operates one of the world’s largest networks of vehicle maintenance facilities, with over 800 touch points in the MENA and select Asian regions. In its most recent development, Petromin has established Saudi Arabia’s first and largest public EV charging network as part of its vision of promoting sustainable means of transportation throughout the Kingdom.

https://petromin.com/

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a new future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this new future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@NEOM.com or visit www.NEOM.com and www.NEOM.com/en-us/newsroom.

