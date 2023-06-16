Cairo, Egypt: Petrojet and Huawei Digital Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the aim of cooperating in the field of Renewable Energy, in line with Egypt's 2035 strategy for integrated and sustainable energy.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt, and Eng. Waleed Lotfy, President of Petrojet, in the presence of Mr. Joey Ding, CEO of Huawei Egypt's Digital Power, Eng. Ibrahim Ramadan, Director of Business Development – Huawei Digital Power, and Eng. Essam Salah, Assistant President of Petrojet for Contracts and Tenders.

The two companies seek to jointly cooperate in existing and future projects in the Petroleum sector, among others, leveraging Huawei’s cutting-edge technologies in solar energy storage to increase energy efficiency and resilience, as well as reduce cost, dependency on diesel, and prevent carbon emissions.

The partnership includes relying on solar-powered instrumentation, where solar energy is used to power instrumentation in oil and gas facilities, such as monitoring and controlling pipelines, storage tanks, and wellheads. Additionally, the partnership will establish fully environmentally friendly data centers with high-energy efficiency to reduce energy consumption and promote sustainable practices. This step is in line with Egypt’s 2035 Integrated Sustainable Energy Strategy, which aims to boost power production from renewable sources to account for 42% by 2035.

Mr. Jim Liu, CEO of Huawei Egypt, stated: “At Huawei Digital Power, we are committed to supporting the energy sector by providing the latest solar energy solutions that contribute to reducing carbon emissions and promote sustainable practices, through lessening the reliance on diesel and replace it with solar energy and storage batteries.”

He added: “We are proudly cooperating with Petrojet, leveraging Huawei's portfolio of digital power solutions supporting Egypt's goals to accelerate the sustainable energy transition and promote a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

For his part, Eng. Waleed Lotfy said: “We are pleased to join hands with Huawei, a world-leading technology company, with a strong commitment to advancing sustainable energy practices. Through this fruitful cooperation, we seek to support the Energy sector in Egypt, as well as implement various projects, based on the latest applications and digital energy solutions in line with Egypt's sustainable strategy and Vision 2030.”

As a leading global provider of digital energy products and solutions, Huawei Digital Power is committed to advancing sustainable practices and enabling the digitization of the energy sector. Through the integration of digital technologies and power electronics, it provides low-carbon, safe, smooth, and clean solutions that promote energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

It is worth mentioning that it focuses on five key areas, including smart photovoltaic energy, data center facilities, mPower for electric vehicles, power plants, and integrated energy solutions. Huawei Digital Power helps build environmentally friendly and low-carbon smart data centers and communications networks. When it comes to the green transportation sector, Huawei Digital Power redefines the customers’ driving and safety experiences in electric vehicles, in order to build smart, low-carbon societies that are built around digital technologies, for a better and greener future.

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 207,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it, when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they’re at home, in the office, or on the go. For more information, please visit Huawei online at

