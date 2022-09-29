Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, has transformed an office space of more than 2,000 square metres in Muscat, with the aim of minimising its environmental impact and maximising energy efficiency. The refurbishment, which will reduce energy consumption by a targeted 35%, is part of Petrofac’s wider commitment to lower its carbon emissions and achieve Net Zero by 2030.

The new space, which hosts more than 200 team members from Petrofac and client organisations, was inaugurated with a launch ceremony.

Constructed by Towell Talati, a local company specialising in architecture, interior design and construction administration, the office space comprises smart building technology that optimises use of water, lighting and air conditioning, and drives paperless processes to maximise energy efficiency.

Dr Khalid Al Jahwari, Petrofac’s Country Manager – Oman, said: “At Petrofac, we have set an ambitious target over the next three years to reduce 3% in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity annually, through adoption of renewable energy, emissions reductions, and cleaner transport. Part of our Net Zero action plan, our refurbished office now adopts the latest decarbonisation and employee wellbeing guidance to promote more efficient use of energy and water, and maximise natural lighting.

“As we continue to expand our team in Oman, extending our collaboration with local communities and supply chains remains a key focus to build the economy of the Sultanate and create shared value. Working with local suppliers such as Towell Talati and generating In-Country Value is central to the way we operate.”

This open-planned office is dedicated to a seven-year project delivery contract that Petrofac are executing with partner, and main PDO contract holder, Arabian Industries Projects LLC, for selected PDO concession areas in the North of Oman.

Petrofac has been serving Oman’s energy industries for more than 30 years and during this time has, established a multi discipline engineering and project execution office in Muscat; invested US$30 million in a state-of-the-art technical training centre with its partner Takatuf Petrofac Oman (TPO); developed a highly capable workforce, with over 45% Omanisation in the Sultanate; recorded multi-billion-dollar ICV contribution to Oman’s economy in respect of the purchase of Omani goods and services.

-Ends-

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

Jonathan Dyke, Regional Head of Communications (East)

jonathan.dyke@petrofac.com

Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations

jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com

About Petrofac in Oman

Petrofac has been supporting the Sultanate’s energy industries since 1988 to design, build, operate, and maintain facilities, as well as developing local workforce competence and generating in-country value.

During the past 34 years, Petrofac has established a multi-discipline engineering and project execution office in Muscat and invested in the state-of-the-art TPO technical training centre, a 60:40 joint venture between Takatuf, the human capital solutions provider wholly owned by Oman Oil Company (OOC) and Petrofac.

About Petrofac globally

Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world’s leading energy companies.

Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world’s evolving energy needs.

Petrofac’s core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,200 employees based across 31 offices globally.

Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).

For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com