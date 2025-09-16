Dubai, United Arab Emirates: PetBae, the region’s first home-based pet care platform, has marked an exciting new chapter in its journey with a standout appearance on Shark Tank UAE. The milestone reflects not only the brand’s strong growth trajectory but also reinforces its roots as a locally built and community-driven startup.

Founded by Joey Chaaya, a Lebanese entrepreneur born and raised in Dubai, PetBae was inspired by his lifelong love for animals and a vision to bring comfort, safety, and trust into the pet care space. Seeing a clear gap in the market for personalised, cage-free alternatives to traditional boarding, Joey set out to create a platform that connects pet parents with verified sitters and walkers — all from the comfort of home.

What began as a passion project has grown into a fast-scaling tech platform serving an ever-growing community of pet lovers across the UAE. PetBae has quickly become a trusted name among pet owners seeking a more thoughtful and stress-free solution for their furry companions.

“Dubai has been the foundation of our growth,” said Joey Chaaya, Founder & CEO of PetBae. “This city gave me the opportunity to turn an idea into a business — from access to resources and supportive networks, to a community that truly values innovation. Being selected for Shark Tank UAE was an incredibly proud moment, and a reflection of what’s possible when you build with purpose, from the ground up.”

PetBae’s Shark Tank feature comes at a time when the pet care industry in the region is witnessing remarkable growth, fuelled by a rising number of pet owners and increasing demand for personalised services. With this momentum, PetBae is well-positioned to lead the shift toward a more modern, human-centric approach to pet care in the Middle East.

Looking ahead, the brand is set to expand its offerings with new service verticals, including mobile grooming, pet taxi services, and the launch of its dedicated app — all designed to make pet care more accessible, flexible, and tailored to individual needs.

As Joey adds, “This is just the beginning. We’re building more than a platform — we’re building a movement, a trusted community that celebrates the bond between people and their pets. And we’re proud to be doing it from right here in Dubai.”

About PetBae:

PetBae is the UAE’s growing community-based platform for personalized pet care, connecting pet owners with trusted, thoroughly vetted sitters who provide cage-free, home-based care. Whether in your home or theirs, PetBae ensures every furry companion receives the love, attention, and comfort they deserve. With real-time updates, custom care plans, and a seamless booking experience, PetBae offers a safer, more affordable, and more personal alternative to traditional kennels. Founded on the belief that pets are family, PetBae is redefining pet sitting one tail wag at a time.