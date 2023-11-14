RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Pet Products Trading Company (“PPTCO”) announces it has secured growth capital from Aliph Capital, a private equity fund manager focused on midmarket and emerging high-growth enterprises in the GCC.

PPTCO is a leading pet business in the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia (“KSA” or “the Kingdom”) and is pioneering the sector through its innovative and comprehensive offering of integrated products and educational content aimed at improving the welfare of animals in the Kingdom. The Company operates across the Kingdom, offering a strong portfolio of 80+ brands with a diverse customer base including pet retailers, ecommerce players, vets, hypermarkets, third party market places as well as governments.

Aliph Fund I will invest up to SAR 80 million in PPTCO to broaden the business’s footprint across KSA. This includes investments in existing and new international brands, expansion of showrooms, and advancing the company’s digital capabilities.

PPTCO has grown at a remarkable pace since its inception in 2005, led by its visionary Founder & CEO Mohammed Al Roumi, who has 18+ years of experience in the pet industry. He has spearheaded the development of the pet ecosystem in KSA and pioneered the first pet exhibition in KSA.

Mohammed Al Roumi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pet Products Trading Company, commented:

“I am delighted to join forces with Aliph, a strategic partner whose vision aligns with our growth ambitions in the dynamic Saudi pet market. Together, we are committed to working closely and capitalizing on the promising opportunities that lie ahead. This collaboration marks an exciting chapter for our company as we embark on a journey of expansion and innovation.”

An investment into PPTCO is well aligned with Aliph Capital’s strategy of backing high growth businesses in attractive sectors and being an active participant in the regional diversification drive.

Farah Al Mazrui, Head of Investments at Aliph Capital, shared:

“We are thrilled to announce our first investment in KSA, and to partner with Mohammed Al Roumi and Yasser Al Twaijri to invest in and develop the Saudi pet sector. The industry is still at a nascent stage and the ecosystem is not fully developed compared to more mature regional markets, presenting PPTCO with significant upside through consolidation and growth.”

KSA’s pet care market has recorded 50%+ growth between 2020 and 2023, and is expected to grow at over 10.0% CAGR in the next five years. Driving factors include the growth in KSA’s pet population, the change in cultural mindset towards pet ownership, rising disposable income, a younger population as well as proliferation of sales channels increasing their offering of the category.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Riyadh, PPTC is the leading B2B distributor of pet products in KSA. The Company operates a showroom and a 12,700 sqm central warehouse in Riyadh, distributing 80+ brands to over 1,000 customers, including omnichannel pet retailers, vets, hypermarkets, third party market places as well as governments.

Further information

Thoburns

b.rothschild@thoburns.com

About Pet Products Trading Company

About Aliph Capital

Established in 2021, Aliph Capital is an ADGM based private equity fund manager focused on midmarket and emerging high-growth enterprises in the GCC. Aliph aims to provide growth capital to attractive companies across the GCC with an active ownership model focused on growth, sustainability and bridging the old and new economy gap through digitization and tech enablement. Aliph invests in businesses which create positive economic, social and environmental impact for GCC nations, while generating attractive returns.

For more information, visit aliph.capital or write to info@aliph.capital. You can also follow Aliph on LinkedIn.