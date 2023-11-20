UAE: As anticipation builds for the upcoming Abu Dhabi Race Weekend, Peroni Nastro Azzuro 0.0%, sponsor of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1® Team, is amping up the excitement by bringing their Drive Ambassador, acclaimed British racing driver Jess Hawkins, to Dubai for some pre-race action – and fans have the unique opportunity to join in and be a part of the buildup to one of the most prestigious events in the motorsport calendar.

On 23 November, dining hotspot Time Out Market Dubai will play host to an intimate Q&A session with Jess Hawkins. Led by Dubai’s very own sport aficionado, Chris McHardy from Dubai Eye 103.8, the event promises to offer valuable insights into the world of high-class racing.

Recently marking a significant milestone as the first female to drive a modern F1® car in almost 5 years, Jess is not only breaking barriers, but she is also paving the way in advancing opportunities for female drivers in motorsport. With a background that spans the adrenaline-fueled realms of professional racing to stunt driving in a James Bond movie, attendees of the event are guaranteed to be inspired by Jess’s story as she gives the inside scoop on her expectations for the Abu Dhabi race, what’s going through the mind of the driver in the lead up to the race, as well as what off-season looks like for her.

In what promises to be an unmissable evening, the first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary Official Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1® Team hat, courtesy of Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, that guests will have the opportunity to get signed by Jess at the conclusion of the Q&A.

Beyond the special event with Jess Hawkins, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% is also offering patrons at Time Out Market Dubai an exclusive opportunity to acquire official team merchandise in the build-up to Race Weekend. Guests who purchase any combination of four Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% bottles or Peroni Nastro Azzurro Draught Beers, will receive a complimentary limited edition Official Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1® Team hat. Participation is exclusively via mobile application, Myy App which is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, 23 November 2023

Thursday, 23 November 2023 Venue : Time Out Market Dubai, Level 3 | Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. The event will be held in the stage area of the Market.

: Time Out Market Dubai, Level 3 | Souk Al Bahar, Downtown Dubai, Dubai. The event will be held in the stage area of the Market. Time: The event starts at 7.30pm sharp.

Entry requirements: This is a free event, but limited capacity is available. You are asked to come early as spaces in the stage area where this event will be held, will be given on a first come first served basis. The Market is open from midday. The stage area, where the event will take place, will be open from 6pm. Under 21s must be accompanied by an adult.

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Brewed in Italy to the original recipe since 1963, Peroni Nastro Azzurro exemplifies the traditions of Italian craftsmanship, passion, and flair. Born in Rome, 1963, Birra Peroni brewed what was to become their greatest and most famous export: Peroni Nastro Azzurro. The No 1 Premium Italian Beer Brand Globally, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is gently brewed for an effervescent, refreshing, and crisp taste that’s full of life.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theitalianwayuae/