Abu Dhabi: The UAE Permanent Committee for Human Rights (PCHR), in collaboration with the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) and the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, hosted a much-anticipated discussion on the importance of regional human rights frameworks on the African continent on Tuesday, 16 January.

The event, which was titled “Regional Human Rights Mechanisms: The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights”, explored the progress made to date in advancing the human rights agenda across Africa, as well as the importance of building regional human rights protection mechanisms that consider local customs, traditions and socio-economic circumstances.

Chaired by Hind Alowais, Director of the PCHR, the event heard from Honourable Commissioner Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, Vice-Chairperson of the ACHPR and Special Rapporteur of the Rights of Women in Africa, and Honourable Commissioner Mudford Zachariah Mwandenga, Chairperson for the Working Group on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights at the ACHPR.

The discussion was an opportunity to take a first-hand look at the role of the ACHPR and how it drives progress in a diverse continent. In this context, the discussion emphasised that the strength of the ACHPR is twofold, based on a determined leadership that recognises that human rights drive social and economic progress, as well as a recognition that the full and effective implementation of human rights obligations can only be successful with the buy-in and support of local communities. This was particularly highlighted in the context of women’s rights across the continent.

Honourable Commissioner Janet Ramatoulie Sallah-Njie, Vice-Chairperson of the ACHPR and Special Rapporteur of the Rights of Women in Africa said: “I believe in equality, equity and the state of humanity. This fireside chat represents an opportunity to build greater understanding and collaboration with partners such as the UAE, which has demonstrated great progress and leadership on social and economic rights.”

The event builds on the UAE’s established tradition of working with its international and regional partners to advance progress in areas such as human rights. As a champion of tolerance, inclusivity and equality, the UAE is deeply committed to promoting and protecting universal human rights and fulfilling its international obligations.

Hind Alowais, Director of the PCHR, shared the UAE’s journey during the fireside chat. She commented: “The UAE’s success in the field of human rights can be attributed to our country having a strong foundation as outlined in our constitution, which for example guarantees citizens the right to education, the right to health, and the right to work. These fundamental rights are being upheld through thorough governance, driven by our visionary leadership.” Ms. Alowais added: “The UAE also offers a plethora of social services, that are continuously being updated to create an environment in which every person can thrive.”

Today’s event comes shortly after the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights – the founding commitment of the modern human rights movement. Over the past 75 years, the world has made great strides in promoting and protecting human rights, and the PCHR looks forward to renewing its commitments on the regional implementation of human rights through fostering closer collaboration with trusted partners, such as the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

For more information, please contact general.inquiries@pchr.gov.ae

About the UAE Permanent Committee for Human Rights

The Permanent Committee for Human Rights (formerly named the National Human Rights Committee) was established by the Council of Ministers in October 2019. Its members include several UAE ministries and institutions.

The Committee acts as the national liaison and coordinator between relevant human rights related bodies within the UAE to promote and protect human rights in the country. It also works closely with international human rights organisations and partner countries to support progress and prosperity of the global community.

About the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights

The African Commission on Human and People’s Rights was established in 1987 by the African Charter. The Commission is officially charged with upholding the protection and promotion of human and peoples’ rights, as well as interpreting the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.