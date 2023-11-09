Dubai, UAE: – PepsiCo is introducing 100% recycled plastic bottles for Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, and Pepsi Zero in the UAE. A first in the country, PepsiCo is paving the way for the integration of fully recycled*, locally produced packaging in the Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSDs) category, ahead of COP28 taking place in the UAE.

The new bottles generate over 30% less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions compared to traditional PET bottles, a pivotal step in combating climate change and aiding COP28’s efforts to reduce global emissions. The bottles, excluding the cap and label, are produced from recycled, reprocessed, and repurposed plastic and meet globally certified standards of quality and safety.

PepsiCo is also an active partner across the plastics value chain in the UAE, collaborating with various stakeholders to innovate packaging solutions, enhance recycling infrastructure, and foster consumer education about recycling and sustainable alternatives, in addition to advocating for progressive regulatory reforms. In 2022, PepsiCo drove rPET regulatory approvals in 12 countries across Africa, Middle East, and South Asia, and launched 100% recycled bottles* in six countries, including Qatar and Kuwait in the GCC.

Aamer Sheikh, CEO of PepsiCo Middle East, said, “More consumers are considering sustainable product options – conscious of environmental impact when deciding what to buy[1]. We’re proud to be the first brand in the CSDs category in the UAE to launch locally produced fully recycled plastic bottles, and thanks to the scale and expertise of Dubai Refreshment Company we’re able to give consumers more choice as to how they enjoy their favorite beverages.

We also recognize that this is only one step in the circular economy journey, and more needs to be done to empower consumers to act, for which we’ve established partnerships across the value chain. Improved access to recycling infrastructure and ongoing consumer education plays an important role in shaping positive behavior, and we will continue to prioritize efforts across these areas simultaneously to boost recycling rates as we inch closer to COP28 later this year.”

Ahmad Bin Eisa Alserkal, Chairman of Dubai Refreshment PJSC, added, “As the exclusive bottler and distributor of PepsiCo beverages in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, we’re proud to lead the way in producing fully recycled packaging for CSDs. The UAE is taking important steps towards a more sustainable future, and we’re committed to being an equally contributing partner in this journey alongside PepsiCo. Providing more choice enables more positive decisions, and we encourage consumers to opt for the sustainable packaging, paving a greener path for future generations.”

Tarek ElSakka, CEO of Dubai Refreshment PJSC, commented, “We are committed to sustainability in all its forms. We have received the LEAD Platinum Certification per existing Buildings; the highest energy saving Certification from USGBC. DRC has a Wastewater treatment plant to reclaim the production wastage and reuse the water, as well as the Solar power generation plant that generates a third of its energy consumption”.

In September this year, PepsiCo, in partnership with Talabat and Yalla Return, launched an innovative recycling solution in local communities in the UAE to shape more environmentally positive behavior and boost recycling rates. Last year, in collaboration with BEEAH, one of the region’s leading environmental management companies, PepsiCo also met its commitment to collect and recycle the equivalent of 100% Aquafina plastic packaging produced in the UAE, a commitment that has been renewed for 2023. PepsiCo also recently became a founding member of the Circular Packaging Association; an initiative established by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce to foster public-private partnership and drive positive action towards a circular economy.

As part of the company’s pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) strategy launched in 2021, the company aims to achieve net-zero emissions across its value chain by 2040 and reduce virgin plastic usage by 50% across its global food and beverage portfolio by 2030. PepsiCo has implemented 100% rPET beverage packaging in 26 other markets globally, and at the end of 2022, over 88% of PepsiCo’s packaging was recyclable, compostable, biodegradable, or reusable.

-Ends-

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.



Cautionary Statement

Statements in this release that are “forward-looking statements” are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “drive,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expressed confidence,” “forecast,” “future,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “position,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “strategy,” “target,” “will” or similar statements or variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause PepsiCo’s actual results to differ materially from those predicted in such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: damage to PepsiCo’s reputation or brand image; water scarcity; disruption of PepsiCo’s manufacturing operations or supply chain, including increased commodity, packaging, transportation, labor and other input costs; climate change or measures to address climate change; and failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations.

For additional information on these and other factors that could cause PepsiCo’s actual results to materially differ from those set forth herein, please see PepsiCo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.