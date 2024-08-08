Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – PepsiCo, in partnership with the burger joint Black Tap, is thrilled to introduce The Pepsi Diner, an exclusive pop-up at The Boulevard, Riyadh. This limited-time experience merges Black Tap's culinary creativity with Pepsi's iconic energy, reimagining the classic American diner with a contemporary twist.

Step into The Pepsi Diner and be transported to the golden age of diners, where nostalgia meets modern excitement. This unique pop-up is more than just a dining experience—it's a celebration of youth, energy, and the simple joys of life. Guests can challenge friends to a round of air hockey, groove to beats from a live DJ, and savor the age-old classic pairing of a perfectly crafted burger with a crisp, refreshing Pepsi, in a setting that celebrates the timeless appeal of this beloved combination. The vibrant atmosphere and engaging activities make it the ultimate destination for those seeking delicious food, and a memorable experience.

The Pepsi Diner perfectly reflects Pepsi’s focus on bringing people together and celebrating joyful moments. It’s a space that combines the nostalgic charm of classic diners with the buzz of modern entertainment, staying true to Pepsi’s commitment to connecting with today’s youth. Whether it’s the excitement of a game, the satisfaction of a great meal, or the enjoyment of time spent with friends, The Pepsi Diner captures the essence of what the brand stands for—energizing and inspiring people to savor life’s simple pleasures.

Designed to captivate and entertain, The Pepsi Diner offers a unique blend of flavors and excitement, with Pepsi at the heart of the experience.

Location: The Pepsi Diner, The Boulevard, Riyadh

Date: Ongoing until Mid-August

Timing: 6:00 PM to Late Night

Don’t miss the chance to experience this limited-time pop-up that brings together the best of dining, entertainment, and PepsiCo’s iconic brand energy. Visit The Pepsi Diner to taste and enjoy in style.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew and Quaker. PepsiCo’s product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.