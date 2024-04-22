Peninsula today announced that it has been granted an In-Principle Approval (IPA) by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Peninsula, founded in 2019 and incorporated in ADGM, is a real estate investment company focused on industrial, logistics and commercial assets.

Subject to final regulatory approval from the FSRA, Peninsula will become the first internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) to establish in the ADGM or the wider GCC market. Internally managed REITs are the preferred structure for investors globally.

Strategic investors into Peninsula include Yas Holding, BHM Capital and HT Investments. Peninsula has been working closely with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) since 2021, which has helped expand the company’s investment and research capabilities from its headquarters in the UAE capital. The HQ is managed by a highly experienced team with a proven track record across the regional real estate investment and management value chain.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, commented: “We congratulate Peninsula on this important milestone, and we are confident that the company will play an important role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s tech drive across key sectors, promoting the Emirate's diversification efforts in line with its Falcon Economy vision. Our partnership with Peninsula is one that cuts across technology, real estate and financial services, providing advanced services to users in the UAE and across the GCC.” Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said, “ADGM congratulates Peninsula on receiving its In-Principle Approval from the FSRA. Their expansion within the international financial centre within a few years is a testament to the immense opportunities available within Abu Dhabi. We look forward to Peninsula receiving their Financial Services Permission (FSP) to become fully operational as the first internally managed REIT in ADGM and achieve greater success in the UAE and beyond."

Murshed Al Redaini, Chairman of Peninsula, said, “We are pleased to announce this important milestone for Peninsula. Our In Principle Approval from the FSRA marks a meaningful step in our strategic plan to become the first internally managed REIT in the GCC. We thank the ADGM and ADIO for their strong support and partnership.” ADGM is one of the world’s leading international financial centres, located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ADGM is an ideal centre for asset management due to its exceptional infrastructure, robust regulatory framework, supportive local government, sound regulation, and the direct application of English Common Law.

About Peninsula

Peninsula is an internally managed real estate investment company headquartered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market. Established in 2019, Peninsula has constructed a high quality and diversified real estate portfolio across the GCC. Peninsula is focused on delivering long-term total shareholder returns via sustainable dividends and growth, with best-in-class governance standards and reporting.

Peninsula has a deep in-market expertise supported by a rigorous governance framework and a robust disclosure strategy. Peninsula is focused on acquiring high quality institutional real estate across the GCC and building a diversified portfolio of high quality commercial real estate assets. Peninsula’s growth strategy is anchored in long-term leases that provide high income visibility in conjunction with shorter-term leases offering exposure to strong market fundamentals and value enhancement opportunities.

For more information, visit Peninsula-reh.com

About ADIO

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) enables local, regional and international investors to thrive and grow in the UAE capital through its close collaboration with government partners, sovereign investors, and national champions. ADIO is Abu Dhabi's premier platform that empowers the private sector to grow, partner and compete globally by providing access to growth opportunities, strategic partnerships and new markets across key sectors that range from real estate and infrastructure, to industries and agribusiness, enhancing the nation’s investment in talent, innovation and sustainability.

With a growing network of global offices, investors can contact ADIO by visiting its head office in Abu Dhabi or international offices located in Beijing, Frankfurt, London, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Seoul, and Tel Aviv.

Visit https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae/ for more information.