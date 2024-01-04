Abu Dhabi, UAE: Penguin Media -a subsidiary of 9Yards Communications- a premier outdoor advertising specialist offering innovative brand visibility solutions in Abu Dhabi, has today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkyBlue Media Group, a Malaysian company specializing in digital out-of-home (OOH) marketing services, with the intent of redefining the future of outdoor media advertising across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Under the agreement, Penguin and SkyBlue will collaborate to manage several key advertising locations, with this being SkyBlue’s first move into the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain markets. This follows an agreement between the Malaysian outdoor advertising company with the Road and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai. Under the partnership contract with RTA, SkyBlue has the exclusive advertising and naming rights for RTA’s 1,400 buses, 886 bus shelters, 523 mupis, and 22 bus stations.

Commenting on the MoU, Hussam Al Mulhem, Founder and CEO of Penguin Media, said: “We are delighted to formalize this strategic partnership with SkyBlue Media, a truly pioneering company with over 15 years of experience in Malaysia’s outdoor advertising sector, and one that continues to be at the vanguard of its industry – transforming the OOH market by integrating new technology such as AI.”

“This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Penguin Media’s journey, combining the power of traditional outdoor advertising with cutting-edge technology. This synergy exemplifies our commitment to being pioneering industry leaders, delivering unparalleled value to our clients and a seamless integration of outdoor advertising experiences – for both advertisers and consumers alike,” Al Mulhem added.

Also commenting on the partnership, Dato Manikandamurthy Velayoudam, Group Chairman & Managing Director of SkyBlue Media Group, said: "The synergy between SkyBlue Media's OOH expertise and Penguin Media's robust local presence is poised to revolutionize outdoor advertising in Abu Dhabi. Together, our unique strengths will seamlessly blend, adding unparalleled value to the industry and transforming the advertising landscape for a truly extraordinary experience."

Committed to client success and guaranteeing wide brand exposure, Penguin Media -subsidiary of 9Yards Communications- has since its inception, continued to push boundaries and employ cutting-edge technology into its service offering. It also provides a highly skilled team who are committed to transforming the vision of a company’s advertising needs into compelling visual reality.

About Penguin Media

Penguin Media – a subsidiary of 9Yards Communications- is a premier outdoor advertising specialist, redefining brand visibility through innovative solutions. Delivering superior outdoor campaigns, the company blends creativity with strategic precision, ensuring unparalleled impact on the urban landscape of Abu Dhabi. Committed to client success, Penguin Media employs cutting-edge technology and a skilled team to transform visions into compelling reality across key locations.

About 9Yards Communications

9Yards Communications -a subsidiary of EIH Ethmar International Holding- is a leading company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. 9Yards Communications has a broad clients’ portfolio encompassing government and private institutions and companies, within the UAE and across the globe. With more than 120 professionals working in its offices, it provides various services including integrated marketing strategies, event management, public relations, and digital media. 9Yards Communications believes in the importance of partnering with its clients to ensure their success and bring real value to them. 9Yards Communications’ strategy aligns with the vision of the wise leadership by diversifying the economy, encouraging innovation, and adopting a quality-focused business strategy. For more information, please visit: www.9yards.ae

About SkyBlue Media

SkyBlue Media is a Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) media company, leveraging a cutting-edge data-driven DOOH strategy that seamlessly blends intelligent targeting with broad audience appeal. With an extensive network comprising over 300 Digital and static billboards in Malaysia, and recent forays into Transit media in Dubai, SkyBlue Media stands at the forefront of the industry, boasting a rich understanding of Out-of-Home (OOH) media dynamics. What sets SkyBlue Media apart is its commitment to measurement and data-driven solutions, effectively bridging the gap between branding and conversions. Collaborating closely with clients, the in-house team at SkyBlue Media manages every facet of campaigns, from meticulous planning and design to flawless execution and monitoring.