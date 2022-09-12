Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Pearson, the world’s leading learning company, today announced the strengthening and expansion of its partner network in the UAE by onboarding five new entities under the PTE Academic Certified Associates program.

Charms Education & Immigration located in Business Bay, Svarna Training Institute in Burjuman, Emcan Training Institute with centres in Al Nahda, Burjuman, and Deira, IQ Education in Oud Metha, and Y-Axis with multiple branches in Jumeirah Lake Towers and in Sharjah will now act as local partners of Pearson Middle East to provide PTE Academic services - the world’s leading computerized, AI-based English language test for study, work abroad and immigration purposes. The association will help learners, study/work abroad aspirants and immigration candidates to receive learning, registration, and testing support from Pearson through its partners.

According to Pearson’s 2021 Global Learning Survey (GLS), 72% of college students have a new sense of urgency for completing their education. With the pandemic settling down and borders opening up, prominent universities have witnessed a surge in international applications this year and report by UCAS (Universities and Colleges Admissions Service), the UK's shared admissions service for higher education, shows that it has received 2,950 applications from UAE students, 17% more than last year, to study in the UK. This recent growth in student mobility patterns has placed a strong emphasis on creating a dynamic higher education environment and need for an accurate English proficiency test for residential, student, and work visas.

PTE Academic is the world-leading provider of secure English language tests for study applications, accepted by 3,000+ institutions worldwide and recognized for visa applications for work and migration in Australia, the UK, and New Zealand. The exam is administered and evaluated by leading Artificial Intelligence technology to ensure accuracy and eliminate any form of bias in its test results. The program also provides a range of preparation options to test takers including Scored Practice Tests, PTE Academic Question Banks, the Official Guide to PTE Academic, and the PTE Academic English Booster, offering access to in-depth information and practical advice on each part of the exam.

Commenting on the partnership, Giovanni Giovannelli, President, English Language Learning, said “We at Pearson believe that international education is a holistic ecosystem, one where different stakeholders have equally important roles: Universities, Agents, Language preparation centres, and High stakes test providers, all with a common goal: to help students or migrants achieve their life goals. Our efforts, in line with Pearson’s mission of adding life to lifetime learning, are aimed at empowering learners to prove their English language skills, gain confidence in using the language as a communication medium and achieve their dream of studying or working abroad.”

“PTE has been growing substantially across the globe, and we see the reflection of this in the Middle East region as well. We believe that this collaboration with established institutions and consultants in the UAE will bring the much-needed momentum for aspirants and enable further growth for our business and partners.”

In a joint statement, partners from Y-Axis Middle East, IQ Education, and Emcan Education, commented, “We are delighted to be a part of Pearson’s partner network in the Middle East, and we consider it a milestone in our organizations’ growth, which has been offering learning and testing support to thousands of students for over a decade. More than 95% of students seeking opportunities abroad require an accurate English language proficiency test, and this partnership with Pearson will enable us to further strengthen our services. Moreover, it would also be instrumental in our long-term strategy to become a one-stop destination for all educational, work abroad and immigration requirements.”

With the PTE Academic Test, candidates get unparalleled flexibility for it can be booked as little as 24 hours in advance of a test session (available throughout the week) and the results are available within 48 hours of the test. One major differentiator between PTE Academic and other English Language Tests is the speaking section of PTE tests the integrated skills of speaking and writing, reflecting the way we use language in the real world. Since the speaking section is completed on a computer (and assessed by artificial intelligence), the whole test can be completed on the same day within 2 hours. By registering for the PTE Academic test through one of the listed partners, candidates can make use of the welcome pack with all the necessary information to prepare them for success, additional learning resources, and get their common registration questions responded to quickly and accurately.

For further information on PTE Academic or its testing centres in the region, please visit - https://www.pearsonpte.com/