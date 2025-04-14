Dubai, UAE – Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world’s lifelong learning company, today introduces Smart Lesson Generator, an AI-powered tool that creates curriculum-aligned English language lesson materials in seconds, helping to reduce workload and ease the pressure on educators.

A Pearson study found that 76% teachers spend at least an hour of personal time each week on lesson planning, with 43% dedicating more than three hours. Smart Lesson Generator significantly reduces this burden by generating level-appropriate activities tailored to a learner’s specific learning objectives, topics, and vocabulary.

Powered by AI and underpinned by Pearson’s Global Scale of English (GSE) framework, the tool delivers customized, level-appropriate content that supports both teachers and students in achieving their educational goals.

Addressing the Challenges of AI in Education

While AI can streamline lesson planning, existing AI tools struggle to generate content at the right level of difficulty for language learners. To ensure educational precision, Smart Lesson Generator incorporates the GSE, a globally recognized framework that precisely measures learners’ skill levels and provides structured learning objectives.

Seamless Integration for All Educators

Smart Lesson Generator supplements Pearson’s existing courseware, enabling educators to create more relevant content within their existing lesson plans. Educators who use non-Pearson materials can also generate activities based on selected topics and levels, with GSE-backed precision ensuring each lesson meets students exactly where they are in their learning journey.

“As a former teacher, I know first-hand how much time and energy goes into creating meaningful lessons,” said Sharon Hague, President, Pearson English Language Learning. “Research shows that 90% of educators enter the profession to make a difference in learners’ lives, yet many spend more than half their time on lesson planning, which is an obstacle that needs to be overcome.

“Our new Smart Lesson Generator is designed to do just that. It saves teachers from trawling through endless resources by combining the efficiency of AI with Pearson’s deep expertise in language learning. In just seconds, it creates high-quality, level-appropriate activities, freeing up teachers to focus their time and skills where they matter most — engaging with students and delivering real impact in the classroom.”



“Smart Lesson Generator is like having a personal teaching assistant from the future, but right here, right now. It gives teachers peace of mind, knowing they have a plethora of ideas at their fingertips,” commented Hebatallah Morsy, English instructor, consultant, and teacher trainer.

“Besides, it helps with formative assessment activities: making sure activities are spot-on — not too easy, not too hard, just right. No more stressing over creating tasks that may or may not work; everything is aligned with the curriculum and ready to go.”

Further Momentum in AI-Powered Learning

More than 7,000 teachers worldwide have already gained access to Smart Lesson Generator as a feature within the Pearson platform, with more educators expected to benefit each month throughout the year. The launch marks a further milestone in Pearson’s AI strategy, reinforcing its commitment to integrating rigorous pedagogy with advanced AI.

About Pearson:

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.