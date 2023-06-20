Dubai, UAE – Paysend, the global card-to-card payments pioneer and RemotePass, the global onboarding and payroll platform, are today announcing a partnership to facilitate instant and more cost-effective transfers to international workers in 80 countries.

Through this partnership, Paysend will empower RemotePass with a new instant payout to cards feature for global payroll. This intuitive capability allows remote workers to receive payments swiftly and affordably by transferring funds directly to their local bank account, ensuring an efficient and seamless payment experience and eliminating delays when managing payroll.

To take advantage of this service, remote workers only need to link a valid bank card, in their name, to RemotePass. Users will employ Mastercard or Visa rails to transfer money instantly and directly. With this streamlined process, there is no longer any payday uncertainty, removing the incursion of traditional SWIFT or intermediary bank fees. 90% of transfers are completed within 15 seconds or less.

“From its inception, RemotePass has dedicated its time and resources to enhancing the overall experience for contractors worldwide, facilitating their onboarding and providing seamless access to global financial services and benefits,” said Kamal Reggad, Co-founder and CEO, RemotePass. “Today, through our partnership with Paysend, contractors using RemotePass will enjoy the convenient capability of receiving payouts instantly, improving cash flow efficiency for SMEs when using our platform.”

Alexander Budyakov, Head of Enterprise at Paysend, added, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with RemotePass, a prominent player in the payroll industry. We aim to forge a strong alliance and work closely to streamline salary processing, enabling faster and more cost-efficient payments for workers, saving time and money for businesses globally.”

Visit our websites to learn more about Paysend Enterprise and RemotePass.

About Remote Pass

RemotePass is an all-in-one platform for businesses to effectively onboard, manage, pay, and retain their remote contractors and employees across 150 countries while ensuring full compliance. The platform offers a comprehensive range of HR tools to effectively manage day-to-day operational tasks, including operating expenses in multiple currencies, tracking time off, equipment, and mass payroll processing.

RemotePass empowers remote workers with a mobile Super App, granting them access to an array of financial services and benefits, including a USD Payroll card and multiple payout methods supporting over 90 currencies. Additionally, remote workers can access premium health insurance plans, enhancing their overall well-being and security.

Backed by prominent investors from UAE, KSA, and the US, RemotePass serves a diverse client base, both regional and global, ranging from early-stage startups to publicly-listed companies such as Logitech.

RemotePass is GDPR & SOC2 certified and guarantees the highest levels of data protection and security.

About Paysend

Paysend is a next-generation integrated global payment ecosystem, enabling consumers and businesses to pay and send money online anywhere, anyhow, and in any currency. Paysend is UK-based and has a global reach, having been created in April 2017 with the explicit mission to change how money is moved around the world. Paysend currently supports cross-network operability globally across Mastercard, Visa, China UnionPay, and local ACH and payment schemes, providing over 40 payment methods for online SMEs.



Paysend can send money to over 170 countries worldwide and has attracted more than six million consumers to its platform. As a global end-to-end payment platform, Paysend has a global network of banks and international and local payment systems and has partnerships with the major international card networks Visa, Mastercard, and China Union Pay as principal members and certified processors.

For further information, visit: https://paysend.com/